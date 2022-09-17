Read full article on original website
This Bucks County Hospital Was Listed as One of the Best Addiction Centers in the State This Year
A Bucks County hospital made the list for the top addiction centers in the state of Pennsylvania, coming in at number 8. Nancy Cooper wrote. about the addiction center and others for Newsweek. The Quakertown Men´s Residential Inpatient Treatment Center, a part of Pyramid Healthcare Inc., made the top ten...
This Bucks County School District Just Announced Their New Director of Pupil Services
The new appointee had another role in the school district over a decade ago. A former education director is returning to a Bucks County school district to take on an important role for students and staff. Dr. Kevin Kane was recently named as the new Director of Pupil Services for...
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Teacher Yoder Named Senior Policy Fellow
POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown High School art teacher Beth Yoder has been named a 2022-2023 Pennsylvania Senior Policy Fellow by Teach Plus Pennsylvania, the Pottstown School District reported Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). The organization said it looks to develop “educational policies that shape students’ success and innovate the teaching profession.”
sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Grads Among Seven Moyer Award Winners
SOUDERTON PA – Two Pottsgrove High School graduates have been named as being among seven 2022 recipients of scholarships presented by Moyer Indoor | Outdoor to children of its employees, the Souderton-based company announced. This year marks the 14th time scholarships have been distributed, involving a total of 72 winners.
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Receives $12,500 State ‘Wildfire’ Grant
HARRISBURG PA – The NorCo Fire Company in North Coventry Township has been named the winner of a $12,500 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires, the agency and Gov. Tom Wolf announced. NorCo was the only recipient in Chester County, and five others received funding in Berks County.
sanatogapost.com
County Allocates More Funds in Homeless Response
NORRISTOWN PA – In what it described as immediate support in a “short-term strategy” to help manage a “homelessness crisis” in Montgomery County, its Board of Commissioners have allocated $1.2 million for increased street outreach and emergency hoteling services. More than 70 families with children...
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Doylestown Human Services Organization Sets Up Shops In Trevose and Bristol To Assist Local Residents
A sector of the Bucks County government has recently made some additions that will offer human services to more people around the area. The Bucks County Human Services Hub will be expanding its reach to Lower Bucks to help individuals and families in need pot their services. With two new...
Montgomery County to Receive Part of $1B Settlement Pa. Made with Pharmaceutical Companies
Montgomery County will receive part of the more than $1 billion settlement between Pa. and three major pharmaceutical distributors regarding their roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, reported John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. All 67 counties in the Commonwealth are eligible for part of the settlement. The factors...
sanatogapost.com
Historian Wood’s Talks Planned During October
BOYERTOWN PA – Popular Boyertown area historian Bob Wood (at top) is scheduled to present revised presentations on Berks County’s people, places, and products during four Sundays in October, all from 1-2 p.m., at the Studio B Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave. Planned are:. On Oct. 2:...
New Census Bureau Data Shows How Much Things Have Changed in Chester County During Pandemic
New data from the Census Bureau revealed how much changed in Chester County during the pandemic, including how people worked and commuted, write Kasturi Pananjady and Aseem Shukla for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The American Community Survey samples a representative group of U.S. residents annually and extrapolates those results to the...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
sanatogapost.com
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday
HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
sanatogapost.com
New State Study Shows Roundabouts’ Continued Safety
HARRISBURG PA – Fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts, according to results of a review of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data for roundabouts on state routes with intersections previously controlled by stop signs or signals, the department reported Monday (Sept. 19, 2022).
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Passenger rail authority anticipates costs in 3-year budget
READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is only into its third month, but it's already anticipating expenditures for the next three years. The authority on Monday voted to adopt a three-year budget to account for anticipated income and expenditures. As the income and expenditures are balanced...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
