Pottstown, PA

chestercounty.com

ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Teacher Yoder Named Senior Policy Fellow

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown High School art teacher Beth Yoder has been named a 2022-2023 Pennsylvania Senior Policy Fellow by Teach Plus Pennsylvania, the Pottstown School District reported Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). The organization said it looks to develop “educational policies that shape students’ success and innovate the teaching profession.”
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottsgrove Grads Among Seven Moyer Award Winners

SOUDERTON PA – Two Pottsgrove High School graduates have been named as being among seven 2022 recipients of scholarships presented by Moyer Indoor | Outdoor to children of its employees, the Souderton-based company announced. This year marks the 14th time scholarships have been distributed, involving a total of 72 winners.
SOUDERTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Receives $12,500 State ‘Wildfire’ Grant

HARRISBURG PA – The NorCo Fire Company in North Coventry Township has been named the winner of a $12,500 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires, the agency and Gov. Tom Wolf announced. NorCo was the only recipient in Chester County, and five others received funding in Berks County.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Allocates More Funds in Homeless Response

NORRISTOWN PA – In what it described as immediate support in a “short-term strategy” to help manage a “homelessness crisis” in Montgomery County, its Board of Commissioners have allocated $1.2 million for increased street outreach and emergency hoteling services. More than 70 families with children...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historian Wood’s Talks Planned During October

BOYERTOWN PA – Popular Boyertown area historian Bob Wood (at top) is scheduled to present revised presentations on Berks County’s people, places, and products during four Sundays in October, all from 1-2 p.m., at the Studio B Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave. Planned are:. On Oct. 2:...
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday

HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
BIRDSBORO, PA
sanatogapost.com

New State Study Shows Roundabouts’ Continued Safety

HARRISBURG PA – Fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts, according to results of a review of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data for roundabouts on state routes with intersections previously controlled by stop signs or signals, the department reported Monday (Sept. 19, 2022).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Passenger rail authority anticipates costs in 3-year budget

READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is only into its third month, but it's already anticipating expenditures for the next three years. The authority on Monday voted to adopt a three-year budget to account for anticipated income and expenditures. As the income and expenditures are balanced...
READING, PA

