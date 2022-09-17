Read full article on original website
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
arizonasports.com
Sun Devils big favorites, Wildcats underdogs in Saturday night’s action
Sportsbooks see a big win and a tight loss coming for Arizona’s Pac-12 teams Saturday night. Arizona State — fresh off a 34-17 road loss to Oklahoma State — is expected to bounce back against mid-major program Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at Sun Devils -20.5 at -110 odds.
East Valley Tribune
Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU
Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
El Paso News
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking. He hoped Herm Edwards, despite no head college coaching experience and nine years in a television studio, would give...
Pac-12 announces kickoff time for ASU vs. USC, Arizona vs. Colorado
The Pac-12 on Monday announced the start times for Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football for their Week 5 matchups on Oct. 1. ASU will travel to Los Angeles for their matchup with the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the opening kickoff set at 7:30 p.m. MST.
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job
Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
East Valley Tribune
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, a slight chance for rain chances through the afternoon with a stronger chance for storms this evening through the overnight hours. Storm chances...
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
85209.com
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
KOLD-TV
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
themesatribune.com
Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs
Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
