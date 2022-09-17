Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU
Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
sports360az.com
Arizona High School Coaches React To Herm Edwards, New Interim Head Coach
Four Arizona high school football coaches discussed their initial thoughts on ASU parting ways with Herm Edwards, how they feel the interim coach will perform, and the potential effects on recruiting in-state. Rick Garretson (Chandler), Michael Zdebski (Hamilton), Jason Mohns (Saguaro) and Jason Jewell (Brophy College Prep) all weigh-in on the news.
arizonasports.com
Sun Devils big favorites, Wildcats underdogs in Saturday night’s action
Sportsbooks see a big win and a tight loss coming for Arizona’s Pac-12 teams Saturday night. Arizona State — fresh off a 34-17 road loss to Oklahoma State — is expected to bounce back against mid-major program Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at Sun Devils -20.5 at -110 odds.
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job
Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
RELATED PEOPLE
East Valley Tribune
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
themesatribune.com
Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs
Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
EVIT plans residence hall for foster youth
Thanks for a $10 million item in the current state budget, the East Valley Institute of Technology hopes to open a residence hall for foster teens on its downtown Mesa campus by the 2023-24 school year. EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said this is just the first step in changing...
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, a slight chance for rain chances through the afternoon with a stronger chance for storms this evening through the overnight hours. Storm chances...
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
Comments / 0