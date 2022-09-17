ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County Commission passes renewable energy resolution, signs administrator contract

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4Qw5_0hzDSODY00

ADRIAN — The Lenawee County Commission passed a renewable energy resolution and a three-year contract with county administrator Kim Murphy Wednesday, not without controversy.

The renewable resolution supports energy efficiency and renewable energy sources aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing demand for energy imports.

The vote count on that resolution was 6-3 with commission chairman David Stimpson, R-Tecumseh, and commissioners Dustin Krasny, R-Cambridge Twp., and Terry Collins, R-Adrian, voting against.

Krasny said the resolution may make the county beholden to special interest groups.

"During a period of time when county government has a lot of work to do, I question the political resolution supporting a specific type of energy source and that this resolution document that the board just passed will be used by well-funded, coastal, special interest groups to put pressure on local Lenawee units of governments and farmers. These types of resolutions are not the role of county government,” Krasny said.

Collins indicated that his opposition was because he felt that the issue was not within the county’s jurisdiction.

“My opposition was that this is not a county but a local issue,” Collins said, noting that the issue should be taken care of at the municipal level. “They will handle zoning permits and similar issues. The county should not be involved. I am in favor of clean air and clean energy as all commissioners are. A yes vote indicates a bias that may interfere with local elections or decisions.”

Some commissioners and a member of the public questioned the timing of signing the contract with Murphy with an election coming up in which commission seats are up for grabs.

Bethany Teague, a resident of Blissfield, said that the timing of the contract signing was interesting at time when she said the board would be overturned.

The vote on the contract was 7-2 with Collins and Krasny voting against the signing.

“If we as a county board want to help the administrator do her job now and into the future what we did today was a disservice to her because it has eroded some more of the public trust because of the process and the timeline. We as a county board were just presented with this employment contract a day prior and were not notified about this vote until today's meeting,” Krasny, who made a motion to delay the contract signing a month for further review that failed in a 6-3 vote, said. “Again, why not wait until the October meeting? What is the urgency to sign a three-year contract, which I think is very excessive. Working people all over Lenawee County have their career or jobs and it’s because of the work they do day in day out and they don't get a three-year guaranteed contract. So why should the head of Lenawee County government when we are supposed to be public servants?”

Collins said that commissioners should have had more time to review the contract.

“I am not opposed to the idea of an employment contract. My problem was that we were given a copy of a proposed contract yesterday (Tuesday) and asked to vote on it today (Wednesday),” Collins said. “There was no time to vet the contract or thoroughly digest the contents and provisions. To vote this quick was absolutely wrong. We needed a period of time to digest the contract and ask pertinent questions. I had many questions that went unanswered.”

Comments / 1

Related
themanchestermirror.com

Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
PLEASANT LAKE, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions

Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
Lenawee County, MI
Government
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
thevillagereporter.com

Ribbon Cutting Held At ‘Always Something’ In Downtown Wauseon

RIBBON CUTTING … A ribbon cutting took place at Always Something in Wauseon on Tuesday. At the event was the owner Felima Moline, employees, friends, family members, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members, local officials and local business owners. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
themanchestermirror.com

Michigan farmers using too much fertilizer, hurting water quality efforts

ADRIAN, Mich. – Tom Van Wagner has a vision for what’s possible in Lenawee County for choking off phosphorus discharges from farm fields. A career specialist in soils and forestry health, most of it with the Natural Resource Conservation Service unit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Van Wagner has spent 38 years in Lenawee County promoting environmentally sensitive nutrient management and cultivation practices.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Collins
swantonenterprise.com

Superintendents react to school report cards

Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
SWANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#County Government#Green Energy#Politics Local#Adrian#R Tecumseh#R Adrian
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

7 books removed from Dearborn Public Schools after parents complain

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Complaints about books available for student access in the Dearborn Public School system is leading to the creation of a district review committee to make recommendations on appropriateness. In a Dearborn Public School Board of Education meeting held this week it was shared that seven books have been temporarily removed from circulation and student access. In a statement from Dearborn Schools Communication Director, David Mustonen, stressed that the district has not banned any books. The books removed from access and are in the review process:1. Push 2. All Boys Aren't Blue (SORA only, not a physical copy in...
DEARBORN, MI
presspublications.com

Rocky Ridge: Fire dept. auction set for Sept. 24

If you’re in the market for a 1982 Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped to fight grass fires or a 14-foot boat with a trolling motor and trailer you may want to schedule a stop in the Village of Rocky Ridge this coming weekend. Vehicles and equipment of the village’s...
ROCKY RIDGE, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy