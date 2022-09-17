ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield, MI

Blissfield residents asked to beware of potentially sick raccoons

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
BLISSFIELD — Blissfield residents are being advised to remain on the outlook for potentially ill raccoons after the Blissfield Police Department said it has been dispatched on at least three occasions to reports of sick raccoons.

The dispatches have occurred over a period of three weeks, with the sick raccoons being found in the area of Veterans Avenue and Depot and Jipson streets, Blissfield police said in a news release.

The animals appear to be lethargic and bleeding from the mouth and gums, said the release, which was signed by Blissfield Police Chief Dale Greenleaf. None of the animals have appeared to be aggressive.

“In all cases, the raccoons were removed from the area and destroyed by police officers,” Greenleaf said in the release. “One of the carcasses has been turned over to the Michigan DNR (Department of Natural Resources) for testing.”

As soon as the results of the testing are obtained, the information about the condition of the raccoons will be made public.

“At this time, the circumstances and nature of the apparent illness are unknown,” Greenleaf said.

Until such information is known, residents are being reminded to report any wildlife that appears to be sickly to the village office or the police department. The village office can be reached at 517-486-4347, and the Blissfield Police Department can be contacted at 517-486-4340. Any suspicious animal sightings can also be reported to 911. The police will continue to update the public regarding the situation via news releases, on the Village of Blissfield Facebook page and at www.blissfieldmichigan.gov.

Since the nature of the apparent illness is unknown, pet owners should pay special attention to their yards where animals are kept or where they are allowed to wander, the release said.

“If your pet becomes sick, ensure that your veterinarian is made aware of this situation,” Greenleaf said in the release.

