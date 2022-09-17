ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16.

wkdzradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Bettie Page Historical Marker to be Unveiled at Nashville High School

A historical marker, honoring pinup icon and Nashville native Bettie Page, will be unveiled at Page’s alma mater Hume-Fogg Academic High School. The unveiling is expected to take place later this year or the beginning of next year. The marker is all thanks to Ben Wilkinson, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Wilkinson was […] The post Bettie Page Historical Marker to be Unveiled at Nashville High School appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Person
Wynonna Judd
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Announces Household Hazardous Waste Day

Household Hazardous Waste Day has been scheduled for Saturday October 8th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The location is Harpeth Middle School (Parking lot between back of school and EMS). Harpeth Middle School is located at 170 Harpeth Trail, Kingston Springs, TN 37082 Cheatham County residents’ free dump days will be as follows: 1. […] The post Cheatham County Announces Household Hazardous Waste Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Politics
WSMV

Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee

Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
