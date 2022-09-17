Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

A historical marker, honoring pinup icon and Nashville native Bettie Page, will be unveiled at Page’s alma mater Hume-Fogg Academic High School. The unveiling is expected to take place later this year or the beginning of next year. The marker is all thanks to Ben Wilkinson, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Wilkinson was […] The post Bettie Page Historical Marker to be Unveiled at Nashville High School appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO