Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16.

wkdzradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joel Arthur Dermid Jr.

Mr. Joel Arthur Dermid Jr., known to many as “Papa Joe” passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Joel loved watching his grandchildren participate in their favorite sports and celebrating their accomplishments. Joel was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Hildreth Jo Crowder Dermid. […] The post OBITUARY: Joel Arthur Dermid Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
traveladdicts.net

12 Things to Do for Christmas in Nashville

Christmas is a special time to visit Nashville. The city brings out its finest decorations, some of its best performances, and lots and lots of Christmas lights. Whether you’re driving through the biggest light display in Tennessee or checking out a winter pop-up bar, there’s something fun for everyone. We’ve spent three holiday seasons in the city and love finding new things to experience in Nashville at Christmas. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee

Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKR

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

10 Children From Across Tennessee Are Winners Of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships

Nashville — Ten Tennessee children have each won a $1,000 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of TNStars’ 10th Birthday!. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available as part of the “TNStars Turns 10” celebration. The contest was open throughout August to all Tennessee residents, age 21 and older, to enter online on behalf of a child aged 10 or under. These ten winners were randomly chosen from each of the state’s Grand Divisions:
TENNESSEE STATE
Lebanon, TN
