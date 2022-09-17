Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.

