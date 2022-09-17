Cheatham County School District Announces Second Education Hall of Fame Class

The Cheatham County School District is proud to announce the selections for the second class of the Cheatham County Education Hall of Fame.

Twelve distinguished Cheatham County educators will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special ceremony in October.

The district created the Hall of Fame in 2021 to honor individuals who have demonstrated measurable influence and made significant contributions to the growth and development of education in Cheatham County.

Members of this year’s class include (in alphabetical order):

Fannie Lou Barfield , a Cheatham County Central High School history, government, and economics teacher. She was with the district for 46 years.

Dennis Barnes , a Cheatham County Central High School band director. He was with the district for 34 years.

Norma Beshears , a Harpeth Junior Senior High School assistant principal, Sycamore Intermediate School/Sycamore Middle School principal and Cheatham Middle School principal. She was with the district for 30 years.

Dale Brinkley , a Cheatham County Central High School and Sycamore Middle School teacher and Sycamore Middle School and Cheatham Middle School assistant principal. He was with the district for 30 years.

Pinky Christian , a Cheatham County Central High School English, Spanish, French, Latin and history teacher. She was with the district for 32 years.

Wayne Darrow , a Cheatham County Central High School government, history and economics teacher. He was with the district for 43 years.

Betty Davidson , an Ashland City Elementary School teacher and Kingston Springs Elementary School principal. She was with the district for 27 years.

Priscilla Dorris, a Kingston Springs Elementary School teacher and principal. She was with the district for 27 years.

Effie Mae Fielder , an Ashland City Elementary School teacher and Cheatham County Central High School English teacher and librarian. She was with the district for 44 years.

Jimmy Maxey , a Cheatham County Central High School agriculture teacher and vocational director. He was with the district for 37 years.

Opal Shearron , a Pleasant View Elementary School teacher and the district’s Chapter I and Materials Supervisor. She was with the district for 33 years.

Genese Wilson , a West Cheatham Elementary School teacher. She was with the district for 38 years.

