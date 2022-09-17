ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and 530 Carbon Monoxide Detectors Donated for Life-Saving Program

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the donation of 5,000 smoke alarms and 530 carbon monoxide detectors by nationally leading smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde for use in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program.

Launched in November 2012, “Get Alarmed” is a grant-funded fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the SFMO. The program distributes fire safety education and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to participating fire departments. Fire departments and volunteering organizations then deliver the educational materials and install smoke alarms in at-risk homes across the state.

Since the program’s inception over 254,000 smoke alarms have been distributed through the participation of 555 fire departments. To date, 335 people have been alerted by smoke alarms installed through this program. The program’s tenth anniversary was recently celebrated with a ceremony at the Tennessee Fire Service & Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle honoring the fire departments and volunteers who have installed smoke alarms through the program. A new video highlighting the top smoke alarm installers can be found here .

“Having partners like Kidde who produce reliable, life-saving products and the members of the Tennessee fire service who are committed to helping install smoke alarms in homes has been integral to the life-saving successes of ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ during the past ten years,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “I want to thank Kidde for making such an important donation because it will enable our volunteers to have a strong supply of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the end of 2022 and into the new year. We are grateful for this wonderful donation.”

The SFMO has used Kidde smoke alarms exclusively during the 10 years of “Get Alarmed, Tennessee.” Working smoke alarms are vital to helping residents escape home fires as most fire fatalities occur at night while victims are sleeping. The harmful smoke and toxic gases generated by a home fire can cause people to sleep more deeply, which reduces the likelihood of escape.

“A working smoke alarm doubles a person’s chances of surviving a home fire, yet we know many homes are not equipped with these life-saving devices,” said Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Fire & Security, Carrier. “That’s why Kidde is committed to raising awareness of fire safety through our Cause for Alarm campaign. We’re thrilled to support the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and are hopeful these 5,000 alarms will help save more lives.”  “With colder temperatures still ahead this year, I urge Tennesseans to make sure they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to help ensure their safety,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “If they do not have a working smoke alarm, Tennesseans should contact their local fire department and ask if they participate in ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’”

For more details about the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program, visit us online .

