Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week- September 12, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/098/22 to 09/14/22).

Here are some highlights from this week.

  • Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power is still taking the number one spot.
  • New additions this week – Cobra Kai and Pinnochi.

Here are the top streaming titles this week.

  1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -Prime Video
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder -Disney+
  3. House of the Dragon -HBO Max
  4. Cobra Kai -Netflix
  5. Pinocchio -Disney+
  6. Devil in Ohio -Netflix
  7. The Patient -Hulu
  8. Elvis-HBO Max
  9. Morbius -Netflix
  10. Rick and Morty -Adult Swim (Season 6)

