Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week- September 12, 2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/098/22 to 09/14/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power is still taking the number one spot.
- New additions this week – Cobra Kai and Pinnochi.
Here are the top streaming titles this week.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -Prime Video
- Thor: Love and Thunder -Disney+
- House of the Dragon -HBO Max
- Cobra Kai -Netflix
- Pinocchio -Disney+
- Devil in Ohio -Netflix
- The Patient -Hulu
- Elvis-HBO Max
- Morbius -Netflix
- Rick and Morty -Adult Swim (Season 6)
