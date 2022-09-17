Read full article on original website
gadsdenmessenger.com
Titans come up short against Hartselle
Photo: Gadsden City’s Dre Kirkpatrick separates the ball from Hartselle’s Azariah Fletcher (3) during the Titan’s 16-9 loss in high school football on September 16 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Despite the Titan defense pitching a shutout in the second half, Gadsden City fell to Class 6A No....
weisradio.com
Lady Warriors win silver bracket at Donoho Volleyball Classic
ANNISTON – Cherokee County went 3-2 to win the silver bracket in the Donoho Volleyball Classic on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Ranburne in pool play, then beat Westminster of Oak Mountain in the silver bracket semifinals and Faith Christian in the bracket final. Macy Lea accumulated 81 assists,...
Cullman County Youth Football Week 5 scoring recap
CULLMAN, Ala. — We are now at the halfway point of the youth football season and some teams are looking to clinch some playoff spots, while others are looking to play their way back into postseason contention. The Cyclones and the Bearcats faced off against each other in the third annual Black and Gold Bowl at Cullman High School, the Cold Springs Eagles traveled to take on the West Point Warriors, the Fairview Aggies hosted the Holly Pond Broncos and the Hanceville Bulldogs traveled to take on the Vinemont Eagles. Cullman Cyclones at Cullman Bearcats Fireplug: Cyclones 20 – Bearcats 0 Wee-Wee: Cyclones...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock tunes up for Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament with sweep of Cherokee County
SAND ROCK – Coming into the 2022 volleyball season, the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats had some question marks following the departure of several key players. But now, this Sand Rock team is beginning to develop its chemistry, and it’s just in time for Saturday’s Cherokee County Tournament.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set
GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s John Welsh Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations to Player of the Week John Welsh from Spring Garden High School. John had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 rushing touchdown and one blocked punt for a touchdown in Spring Garden’s game against Victory Christian on September 9, 2022.
Cream Rises in Oxford’s SKCC
Oxford, AL – Cole-Wigington, Montenegro-Bussey emerge from a crowded leaderboard to hold top two spots heading into Championship Sunday. SKCC LEADERBOARDTy Cole-Gary Wigington-32 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey-31 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty-28 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore-28 Jackson King-Freeman Fite-27 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha-27 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells-27.
Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic
Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
weisradio.com
Lorrie Morgan Headlining Hokes Bluff City Fest this Saturday (September 24th)
Hokes Bluff City Fest Saturday September 24, with Lions Club Breakfast at 7A, Hot Rod Happenin at 7A, along with 70 Vendors, kids carnival rides, entertainment beginning at 3P with Foggy Hollow, Tommy Shields, Congaree Bluff, Albert Simpson, And Headliner, Lorrie Morgan. Free To the Public. Everyone Invited!!
wbrc.com
47-year-old Collinsville man killed in accident
CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-tractor trailer accident in Cherokee County early Friday morning September 16, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, of Collinsville, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his truck overturned, according to trooper....
weisradio.com
Man Falls to His Death Saturday at High Falls Park in DeKalb County
A 70-year-old man fell to his death at High Falls Park in Grove Oak over the weekend. According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson – the man fell from a 40 to 60 foot ledge Saturday afternoon. Rescue crews worked for hours to retrieve the body from the water. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is still working to notify family members – and has yet to release the name of the individual.
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
gradickcommunications.com
Equestrian Injured, Horse Euthanized, Following Collision With Vehicle
Georgia State Patrol investigators say a 62-year old Waco woman was “following to close,” when her Chevy Cruze struck two horses with riders, southbound on Old Highway 100 in Haralson County Saturday evening. The collision resulted in injury to one rider—and a horse, subsequently euthanized. The motor...
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
