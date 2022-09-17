ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA

COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for September, 20 2022

Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden approves zone map amendment

The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote. The approval includes a timeframe of two years for development of properties where developers...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Oak Crest residents seek zoning protection

COEUR d’ALENE — Two residents of Oak Crest mobile home park asked the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission to preserve current zoning there to prevent future high-density housing developments. Mary Merrill and Christine Matheny spoke during the public hearing portion of the commission’s Tuesday meeting in the Library...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Kootenai County, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing

Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs

Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council
Coeur d'Alene Press

Osburn woman sentenced for wire fraud scheme

COEUR d'ALENE – Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday. According to court records, Welch was employed by Kasco of Idaho, LLC, with an office in Rathdrum, as a bookkeeper from 2012 until 2019. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska.
OSBURN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park

COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!

Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sources of Strength subject of discussion

Robust conversation was had during a Coeur d'Alene school board workshop Monday evening regarding programming in the district’s elementary schools. The main discussion of the workshop focused on Sources of Strength, which is already in place in Coeur d'Alene's middle and high schools as a suicide prevention program that uses the power of peer social networks to effect positive change in school culture.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

City of Coeur d'Alene

Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

KOOTENAI HEALTH: Should become a 501c3

I served this community for 12 years as a neurosurgeon and for 12 more as a member of the board of directors of Kootenai Health. There are two institutions vital to our community: Kootenai Health and North Idaho College. Both are in jeopardy. This is due to the fact that both boards are vulnerable to takeover by persons of ill will, persons who do not have at heart the best interest of either institution or the community at large.
KOOTENAI, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy