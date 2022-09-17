Rehabbing Brett Baty looking to be ready for Mets if they’re in World Series

Brett Baty’s plan is to be ready if the Mets need him.

Though the rookie third baseman is unlikely to rejoin the team for the regular season, he would like to position himself as a potential option if the Mets advance deep into the postseason and need an injury replacement on the roster.

Baty, who is rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, has been working out at Citi Field. He took grounders without throwing on Friday before the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Pirates . He is scheduled to be examined next week as a follow up to his Sept. 1 surgery.

“I’m just preparing like we’re going all the way to the World Series and it’s going to November and if they are going to need me then I will be ready for them,” Baty said.

The 22-year-old rookie was called up for his major league debut on Aug. 17 and homered against the Braves in his first big league plate appearance. Baty homered twice in 11 games before the injury.

Brett Baty N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Tylor Megill struggled in a second straight relief appearance for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing one run on two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch over one inning. He also threw a wild pitch among his 26 pitches.

The right-hander recorded the final out of the third inning and then returned to retire two batters in the fourth, one of which was caught stealing.

Joey Lucchesi and Drew Smith also pitched for Syracuse on Friday.

The lefty Lucchesi started and pitched 2 ²/₃ scoreless innings. Smith, who pitched a scoreless fifth inning, is expected to pitch again Saturday, giving him back-to-back appearances for the first time during his rehab stint.

Starling Marte is eligible to come off the injured list Saturday, but that is unlikely to occur. The veteran outfielder said he has been running to keep his legs strong, but is unsure when he might resume baseball activities.

Marte, who has a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger, wears a device twice daily that is supposed to help with the healing.