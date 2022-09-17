Read full article on original website
BBC
Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine
Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to its Russian-backed mayor. Alexei Kulemzin blamed "punitive" Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. There is no comment from Ukrainian officials. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy...
BBC
Sri Lankans freed from Russian brutality in Ukraine
Ukraine's recapture of the city of Izyum has brought multiple allegations of atrocities under Russian occupation. Among the accounts emerging is that of a group of Sri Lankans held captive for months. Here, they tell their story. "We thought we would never get out alive," says Dilujan Paththinajakan. Dilujan was...
BBC
'Walls full of pain': Russia's torture cells in Ukraine
For those held in the dank basement cells of a makeshift Russian prison in the Ukrainian city of Izyum, there was more than one type of torture. The occupiers had a menu of abuses. Mykhailo Ivanovych, 67, says he experienced most of them. WARNING: You may find the following description...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
BBC
Turkey's Erdogan: Russia's Putin willing to end war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Russia's leader is seeking an end to the war he began in Ukraine, and that a "significant step" will be made. He said his impression from recent talks with Vladimir Putin was that he wanted to "end this as soon as possible".
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Christian group brings discrimination case against Cambridge college
A Christian campaign group is taking legal action against a Cambridge University college after an event booking was rejected. Christian Concern claims Fitzwilliam College "directly discriminated" against it by refusing to host a conference for young Christians. It told the High Court it had a wider concern about free speech...
BBC
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
Four areas of Ukraine under Moscow's control have announced plans for urgent so-called referendums on joining Russia, which would pave the way for Russian annexation. Russia's invasion has stalled in recent months and Ukraine has recaptured swathes of territory in the north-east. Now Russian-backed officials in the east and south...
Liberation has finally come to Ukraine's Kharkiv. But scars of Russia's brutal occupation remain
In the city of Kupiansk, there are telltale signs of a hellish occupation. A former police building was used as a vast detention center by the Russians, where at one point up to 400 prisoners were held in its cramped and dark cells, Ukrainian authorities told CNN.
Biden nominates new ambassador to Russia
US President Joe Biden nominated veteran diplomat Lynne Tracy Tuesday to serve as ambassador to Russia, after the retirement of current envoy John Sullivan. Formerly the number two diplomat in the US mission in Russia, Tracy is currently the US ambassador to Armenia, and her appointment to the Moscow post is contingent on approval by the US Senate.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
Earlier Oxbridge applications create new obstacle for poorer students, say experts
Cambridge and Oxford universities may be putting “new obstacles” in the way of poorer applicants by making students apply two weeks earlier than usual for some of their most competitive courses, experts have warned. The race for a place at Oxbridge traditionally starts sooner than for any other...
BBC
Large-scale disorder breaks out in Leicester
Large-scale disorder broke out in Leicester on Saturday, with police and community leaders calling for calm. Officers tried to hold back crowds amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities. Police said two arrests had been made, and that the trouble flared up after...
BBC
UK considers joining new European nations club
The UK is weighing up whether to attend a new European political "club of nations" next month. The first meeting of the "European Political Community" is due to be held in Prague in early October. Downing Street wants to see more detail on the summit before Prime Minister Liz Truss...
BBC
Staff at three Scottish universities join strike
Support staff at three Scottish universities have gone on strike in a pay dispute. Unison members at Glasgow, Edinburgh Napier and Robert Gordon universities have walked out over an imposed, below-inflation national pay award. The action is being taken by staff including cleaners, library workers, IT support staff and security...
US News and World Report
Around 3.7 Million Tonnes of Food Left Ukraine Ports Under Grain Deal - Ministry
KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 165 ships with 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said 10 ships with 169,300 tonnes...
Blinken urges peace as he brings together Azerbaijan, Armenia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan as he brought together their top diplomats for the first time since deadly border clashes. "Strong, sustainable diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone," Blinken said.
UK under pressure to increase aid to Global Fund after US pledge
Initiative to fight malaria, TB and Aids has asked for 30% increase after Covid crisis, but UK yet to announce pledge
British Muslim charity breaks world record for most blood donations in a day
A British Muslim charity has broken the world record for the largest number of blood donations in one day, months after the NHS urged more donors to step forward. The volunteer-run world record effort was led in August by Who Is Hussain, a social justice charity that worked with NHS Blood and Transplant, as well as the Imam Hussain Blood Donation Campaign, one of the country’s oldest Muslim blood donation organisations.
Armenian Festival Urvakan Postponed Due to Conflict With Azerbaijan
The Armenian music festival Urvakan has postponed its 2022 edition after clashes broke out on the country’s border with Azerbaijan. Nicolás Jaar, Mulatu Astatke, Habibi Funk, and Aya had been among the slated performers for the event in the town of Dilijan. “The escalation of conflict on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan came as a shock to us,” the festival wrote in a statement. “Despite the fact that the sides have come to a ceasefire agreement, it is very hard to predict how this will continue to develop.”
