‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
'It's a pretty big change' | Sprague Avenue to drop from 5 lanes to 3, drivers encouraged to give feedback
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday. The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs
Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
Riverside Avenue construction continues, frustration among businesses grows
SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane businesses are feeling the impacts of construction on Riverside Avenue. Crews started reconstructing Riverside Avenue in June 2022. They're working a few blocks at a time. From Division to Wall, the project reduces traffic lanes from four to three. This will accommodate a new bike lane. Then, from Wall to Monroe, lane re-striping will continue the new traffic reconfiguration.
‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
“The Monument to Peace and Unity” art piece to be dedicated Sept. 23
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene approved the “The Monument Of Peace And Unity,” to be installed at the Four Corners getaway in 2021. On Friday, it's finally hitting the ground in Coeur d'Alene. Created by artist Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, Inc,...
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
Legals for September, 20 2022
'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA
COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
Athol Man Struck by Passenger Train
ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a passenger train early Monday morning near Athol, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the young Athol man was hit around 2:12 a.m. on the rail crossing on Granite Loop Road. The AMTRAK train was headed to Sandpoint at the time time. The rail line had to be shut down for about two hours while investigators worked.
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Idaho Department of Labor Post Falls office supports veterans in need
Steve, a recently retired veteran from the Idaho National Guard, didn’t think attending a job fair would change his life. But it did. He found a job and now he is a recruiter for the company that hired him. To get there, Steve reached out to an Idaho Department...
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange
SPOKANE, Wash. – The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a...
Idaho gas prices drop
COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!
Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho
ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
Today is all about the wind – Mark
Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
