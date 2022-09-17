Recap and highlights: First-year Cougars Daiyan Henley, Cameron Ward impress as WSU rolls Colorado State 38-7

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
'We're not getting any younger': Members of 1972 Washington State football team plan to reunite Saturday at Oregon game
MOSCOW, Idaho – Bringing a storied team back to campus is hardly new. Schools do it all the time. Perhaps a truer reflection of the bonds formed long ago in games, practices, in locker rooms and on road trips occurs when former teammates informally reach out and tell each other, “It has been too long. Do you want to get together and go to a game?”
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State offense adds another big-play threat in Air Raid veteran Robert Ferrel
PULLMAN – The significance of the moment caused some nervous energy for Robert Ferrel as he prepared for Saturday’s game, but the receiver found himself calm when he took the field, lining up in a familiar offensive system. Ferrel, a senior transfer slotback for Washington State, made his...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State notebook: Linebacker Daiyan Henley receives more honors; WSU expecting sellout for game versus Oregon
PULLMAN – A breakout star for Washington State’s impressive defense, Daiyan Henley is drawing national recognition early this season. The senior transfer linebacker received more plaudits Tuesday when the Maxwell Football club named Henley the winner of its Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week. Henley, a watch...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington's Anthany Smith leads defense in senior season, ready to 'go until the clock hits zero'
Around the Eastern Washington football program, it is clear how much Anthany Smith means to the team. On the field, in his career he has returned an interception for a touchdown and also has made 17 tackles in a game. He was chosen this year as one of the team’s four captains.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
