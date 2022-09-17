ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Mt. Pleasant anglers post two top-10 finishes

Mt. Pleasant’s Spencer Lovett and Drayke Clayton teamed for a second-place finish at the Tennessee BASS Nation West Division fishing tournament Saturday on Pickwick Lake. The pair landed five fish, totaling 18.61 pounds – just a fraction off the winning total of 18.77 pounds that Montgomery County’s Kaden Casey and Jack Pulley netted with their five fish.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
luxury-houses.net

Full of Custom Details at Every Turn, this Absolutely Stunning Home in Franklin Hits Market for $2.795M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home perfectly situated on almost an acre with views of the rolling hills, unforgettable sunsets and an incredibly private back yard now available for sale. This home located at 673 Legends Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,194 square feet of living spaces. Call Amy Rooks (Phone: 615-491-6810, 615-475-5616) – Compass Tennessee, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Loretto, TN
City
Mount Pleasant, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
Axios Nashville

9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville

Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy