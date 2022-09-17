Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Mt. Pleasant anglers post two top-10 finishes
Mt. Pleasant’s Spencer Lovett and Drayke Clayton teamed for a second-place finish at the Tennessee BASS Nation West Division fishing tournament Saturday on Pickwick Lake. The pair landed five fish, totaling 18.61 pounds – just a fraction off the winning total of 18.77 pounds that Montgomery County’s Kaden Casey and Jack Pulley netted with their five fish.
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
luxury-houses.net
Full of Custom Details at Every Turn, this Absolutely Stunning Home in Franklin Hits Market for $2.795M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home perfectly situated on almost an acre with views of the rolling hills, unforgettable sunsets and an incredibly private back yard now available for sale. This home located at 673 Legends Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,194 square feet of living spaces. Call Amy Rooks (Phone: 615-491-6810, 615-475-5616) – Compass Tennessee, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville
Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Franklin runner recovers after bike accident leaves him with temporary paralysis
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man known for running miles in the city of franklin is recovering from a serious bicycle accident. Seth Oden, an avid runner, has regained parts of his strength after a bicycle accident. He’s sharing his story to warn others of his freak accident and the importance of wearing protective gear while riding.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Comments / 0