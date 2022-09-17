ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA

COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs

Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sources of Strength subject of discussion

Robust conversation was had during a Coeur d'Alene school board workshop Monday evening regarding programming in the district’s elementary schools. The main discussion of the workshop focused on Sources of Strength, which is already in place in Coeur d'Alene's middle and high schools as a suicide prevention program that uses the power of peer social networks to effect positive change in school culture.
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!

Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for September, 20 2022

Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden approves zone map amendment

The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote. The approval includes a timeframe of two years for development of properties where developers...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100

Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing

Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Post Falls golf invite

POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Luke West...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

City of Coeur d'Alene

Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
KHQ Right Now

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
Coeur d'Alene Press

From banking to beauty

Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho gas prices drop

COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
