Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA
COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs
Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength subject of discussion
Robust conversation was had during a Coeur d'Alene school board workshop Monday evening regarding programming in the district’s elementary schools. The main discussion of the workshop focused on Sources of Strength, which is already in place in Coeur d'Alene's middle and high schools as a suicide prevention program that uses the power of peer social networks to effect positive change in school culture.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!
Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 20 2022
Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Idaho Department of Labor Post Falls office supports veterans in need
Steve, a recently retired veteran from the Idaho National Guard, didn’t think attending a job fair would change his life. But it did. He found a job and now he is a recruiter for the company that hired him. To get there, Steve reached out to an Idaho Department...
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
Tiny homes offer modern, promising results to combat homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach to homelessness is now sweeping the west coast, and it’s bringing promising results. It’s an idea that’s made its way to Washington and is proving to be an effective approach to getting homeless individuals back on their feet. “At Pallet,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden approves zone map amendment
The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote. The approval includes a timeframe of two years for development of properties where developers...
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing
Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Post Falls golf invite
POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Luke West...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Coeur d'Alene
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
KHQ Right Now
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From banking to beauty
Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho gas prices drop
COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
Comments / 2