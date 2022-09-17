Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
DEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease, which is confirmed in 12 New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, according to Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen...
Incredible NJ kids did something you never did in high school
Most of us have heard of Habitat for Humanity. The Habitat for Humanity program enables low- and moderate-income people to become homeowners. There have been so many dedicated volunteers who have helped New Jersey residents’ dreams of homeownership come true by participating in building homes for these people. But...
Budding industry - 420 Expo, a chance to educate the ‘canna-curious’
The 420 Expo was held Saturday at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
wrnjradio.com
Upper Black Eddy-Milford 1933 covered bridge demolition film scheduled for Thursday premiere on YouTube
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Monday announced that it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville, PA. The old film footage was recently digitized and...
NBC New York
‘Our Hearts Break:' Young Woman Seeking Asylum Takes Own Life in NYC Shelter, Mayor Says
An asylum seeker took her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, lamenting the tragedy that befell the woman he says came to the United States in search of a better life. Hundreds of asylum seekers like her have been coming to New York...
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
N.J. military base warns of ground-shaking explosions, 2 weeks of heavy training
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be conducting heavy weapons training through the end of September that will include “high” levels of noise from explosives and munitions training that is expected to be clearly heard and felt in surrounding communities. Ground-shaking noise at the state’s largest military base is likely...
TravelPulse
Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore
No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
NYC fires another 850 teachers and teaching aides after they failed to get the COVID vaccine by September 5 deadline - bringing total to 1,950 terminated by department of education since vaccine mandate took effect
The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides on top of the 1,300 employees who took one year's unpaid leave. It means that almost 2,000 school employees will have been fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate imposed last October. Of the 1,300...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Sussex, NJ, funeral home put wrong body in casket – Lawsuit
A Sussex County family is suing a local funeral home for placing the wrong body in a casket for viewing. The family had gathered at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin Township to pay final respects to 85-year-old Josephine Struble, who passed away just after Christmas in 2021.
MSNBC
“Model America”: The 1990 police killing that dashed a town’s progressive image
For years Teaneck, NJ was billed as a progressive, "racial utopia," being one of the first towns in the entire country to voluntarily desegregate its public schools. Despite that reputation, in 1990 it became the site of the police shooting of a Black teenager named Phillip Pannell that thrust the town into national headlines. On the evening of April 10th, Teaneck Police responded to a call from a resident who said he'd seen a teenager with a gun among other kids in a schoolyard. Pannell was that teenager. After a brief confrontation with officers, Pannell took off running and a chase ensued. The 16-year-old was ultimately shot in the back and killed by Gary Spath, a white police officer. Spath said he believed Pannell was reaching for the gun, but witnesses said Pannell appeared to be surrendering and an autopsy concluded that, based on the location of the bullet holes, Pannell's hands were raised. Spath was ultimately charged with manslaughter and acquitted in 1992 by an all-white jury. The story is the subject of an explosive, four-part docuseries by MSNBC Films titled "Model America." It revisits Pannell's case and the outrage and division in the community that followed. Pannell’s mother and sister joined Ali Velshi in-studio to discuss the impact of Phillip's death and how the case reverberates to this day.Sept. 18, 2022.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Lanza calls upon NJ Water Supply Authority to reopen County Road 629 sooner than Dec. 1
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Last week the New Jersey Water Supply Authority (NJWSA) announced that it intends to temporarily reopen County Road 629 as construction continues at the Round Valley Reservoir. This follows a recent letter that was send by Commissioner Director John E. Lanza requesting that the NJWSA...
NJ AG: Mental health clinic owner duped Medicaid in $1M tax fraud
TRENTON — The owner of a now-defunct chain of mental health clinics up and down the Garden State stands accused, along with his wife and several former employees, of cooking his books to defraud Medicaid and hide more than $11 million in income. According to a release Monday from...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
untappedcities.com
Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey
5. Fort Lee is named after the site of George Washington’s encampment in 1776. The city of Fort Lee is named after Fort Lee, a Revolutionary War fort and encampment. Originally called Fort Constitution, Fort Lee was constructed at the same time as Manhattan’s Fort Washington in July 1776. Both forts were built to protect the lower Hudson from British attacks, and by September 1776, the fort was renamed after General Charles Lee of the Continental Army. A ferry connected the two forts, and while Fort Lee was occupied, George Washington used ferry owner Peter Bourdette’s home as his headquarters.
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
