Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 20 2022
Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA
COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
ncwlife.com
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
Coeur d'Alene Press
KOOTENAI HEALTH: Should become a 501c3
I served this community for 12 years as a neurosurgeon and for 12 more as a member of the board of directors of Kootenai Health. There are two institutions vital to our community: Kootenai Health and North Idaho College. Both are in jeopardy. This is due to the fact that both boards are vulnerable to takeover by persons of ill will, persons who do not have at heart the best interest of either institution or the community at large.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!
Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs
Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
EPA lifts open burning bans for local reservations
SEATTLE — With the improved air quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has lifted its open burning bans for local reservations. The bans have been lifted for the Kootenai Reservation, the Kalispel Indian Community of the Kalispel Reservation and the Spokane Reservation effective immediately. The open burning ban...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Coeur d'Alene
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Idaho Department of Labor Post Falls office supports veterans in need
Steve, a recently retired veteran from the Idaho National Guard, didn’t think attending a job fair would change his life. But it did. He found a job and now he is a recruiter for the company that hired him. To get there, Steve reached out to an Idaho Department...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Osburn woman sentenced for wire fraud scheme
COEUR d'ALENE – Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday. According to court records, Welch was employed by Kasco of Idaho, LLC, with an office in Rathdrum, as a bookkeeper from 2012 until 2019. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska.
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing
Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
Northern Idaho Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $3.6 Million in Wire Fraud Scheme
COEUR D'ALENE - A 49-year-old Silver Valley woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud totaling over $3.6 million. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced that 49-year-old Trina Welch, of Osburn, ID, will spend 51 months in federal prison. According to court records,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho gas prices drop
COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Oak Crest residents seek zoning protection
COEUR d’ALENE — Two residents of Oak Crest mobile home park asked the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission to preserve current zoning there to prevent future high-density housing developments. Mary Merrill and Christine Matheny spoke during the public hearing portion of the commission’s Tuesday meeting in the Library...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden approves zone map amendment
The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote. The approval includes a timeframe of two years for development of properties where developers...
