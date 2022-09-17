Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA
COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength subject of discussion
Robust conversation was had during a Coeur d'Alene school board workshop Monday evening regarding programming in the district’s elementary schools. The main discussion of the workshop focused on Sources of Strength, which is already in place in Coeur d'Alene's middle and high schools as a suicide prevention program that uses the power of peer social networks to effect positive change in school culture.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs
Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!
Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
Coeur d'Alene Press
KOOTENAI HEALTH: Should become a 501c3
I served this community for 12 years as a neurosurgeon and for 12 more as a member of the board of directors of Kootenai Health. There are two institutions vital to our community: Kootenai Health and North Idaho College. Both are in jeopardy. This is due to the fact that both boards are vulnerable to takeover by persons of ill will, persons who do not have at heart the best interest of either institution or the community at large.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 20 2022
Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Idaho Department of Labor Post Falls office supports veterans in need
Steve, a recently retired veteran from the Idaho National Guard, didn’t think attending a job fair would change his life. But it did. He found a job and now he is a recruiter for the company that hired him. To get there, Steve reached out to an Idaho Department...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden approves zone map amendment
The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote. The approval includes a timeframe of two years for development of properties where developers...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Post Falls golf invite
POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Luke West...
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC ROUNDUP: Frosh McElhenney shines for Cardinal women
COEUR d’ALENE — Freshman Macie McElhenney had two goals and an assist for North Idaho College, which posted its second straight shutout in Northwest Athletic Conference play, beating Wenatchee Valley 6-0 at Eisenwinter Field on Saturday. Shelbie Shriner, a freshman from Coeur d’Alene High, scored her first goal...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Coeur d'Alene Press
UTILITY BILL PAYMENTS: Questions about Cd’A process
We were recently on a trip for three weeks and the utility bills that come in for payment on the first of the month had not arrived by the time we left. I called the various agencies and had them put the current charges on a credit card. When I...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Osburn woman sentenced for wire fraud scheme
COEUR d'ALENE – Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday. According to court records, Welch was employed by Kasco of Idaho, LLC, with an office in Rathdrum, as a bookkeeper from 2012 until 2019. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
Coeur d'Alene Press
From banking to beauty
Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing
Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
