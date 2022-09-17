ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden nominates new ambassador to Russia

US President Joe Biden nominated veteran diplomat Lynne Tracy Tuesday to serve as ambassador to Russia, after the retirement of current envoy John Sullivan. Formerly the number two diplomat in the US mission in Russia, Tracy is currently the US ambassador to Armenia, and her appointment to the Moscow post is contingent on approval by the US Senate.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy