NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
The Ethan + Lou Show 15-Year Anniversary Party Comes to Brookfield
August 22, 2007 was show #1 of many to come. It was the first time Ethan and I would do a radio show together on the Home of Rock and Roll, I-95. It's been over 15 years since that show took place, and a lot has happened since then. We've had thousands of guests, broadcast from exotic locations, we laughed, we cried and we fought. More important than all of that, we've made tons of friends. Other shows call these people "their listeners" but Ethan and I made friends, and a lot of them.
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
darientimes.com
In Photos: Fairfield County emergency responders check out new technology at 'Field Day' in Westport
WESTPORT — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security showed off its advanced emergency response technology during the Region 1 Preparedness & Response Field Day at Sherwood Island State Park on Monday. First responders and town officials attended the event to see the advanced technology and mutual...
Register Citizen
Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront
NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
bkmag.com
Scenes from BagelFest (where the best bagel In Brooklyn is once again from Connecticut)
In Downtown Brooklyn this past weekend, on the ground floor of the City Point mall, some 2,000 people devoured scores of bagels from a stacked lineup of 20 shops representing New York City and beyond. The occasion was the third annual Brooklyn BagelFest, and at the end of their carbo-licious journey they voted on their favorite.
Register Citizen
Dixwell Ave. Congregational Church celebrates 202 years — world's oldest Black UCC church
NEW HAVEN — There aren't a lot of churches in New Haven that can trace their history back to the dawn of civil rights in the U.S. Then again, there aren't a lot of churches that can trace their history back more than two centuries, with the church's growth intertwined with the growth of New Haven's Black community and the city itself.
Register Citizen
Trumbull committee opts to look at Hardy Lane for senior center
TRUMBULL — A new senior center on town-owned property on Hardy Lane took a baby step closer to reality at a Sept. 14 meeting, where a building committee voted to proceed with a traffic study and environmental, architectural and engineering analysis at the proposed location. In a press release...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
sheltonherald.com
Brunswick School weighs buying central Greenwich campus for Early Childhood Center, faculty housing
GREENWICH — A new educational operation, the Brunswick Early Childhood Center, could be coming to the former Carmel Academy site on Lake Avenue along with more faculty housing for the independent all boys school. Brunswick School submitted an application to the town Planning Department to purchase the property and...
darientimes.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
talkofthesound.com
Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin
ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
Norwalk political briefs: A dying wish fulfilled; NPI, 1TD
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political briefs for you:. Suda elected to replace Romano – granting final wish. Norwalk River Watershed fights 1TD proposal in New Canaan. Mark Suda went to see his dying friend, John Romano, in Norwalk Hospital just to say goodbye, but Romano had a surprise request.
Register Citizen
Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT
The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
Scribe
19 Adams Lane
4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin style home in bucolic historic Silvermine, Norwalk CT. Property is located on a dead end street bordered by the Silvermine Golf Course to the North and South and conveniently located a short 5 minute drive from the Meritt Parkway, I95, and shopping (Walmart, LA Fitness, Starbucks etc.). Property is within 10 minute drive to Wilton and New Canaan. Features include a 1 Acre Lot, In Ground Pool, 3 Season room, Laundry Room and Den. ***Note, $8012pm0/ Month Utility fee includes landscaping, snow removal / plowing, hi-speed internet, heating, electric, water and trash removal*** Tenant choice of painting possible upon request before move in.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M
The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
