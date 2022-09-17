ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Radio 940

The Ethan + Lou Show 15-Year Anniversary Party Comes to Brookfield

August 22, 2007 was show #1 of many to come. It was the first time Ethan and I would do a radio show together on the Home of Rock and Roll, I-95. It's been over 15 years since that show took place, and a lot has happened since then. We've had thousands of guests, broadcast from exotic locations, we laughed, we cried and we fought. More important than all of that, we've made tons of friends. Other shows call these people "their listeners" but Ethan and I made friends, and a lot of them.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront

NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull committee opts to look at Hardy Lane for senior center

TRUMBULL — A new senior center on town-owned property on Hardy Lane took a baby step closer to reality at a Sept. 14 meeting, where a building committee voted to proceed with a traffic study and environmental, architectural and engineering analysis at the proposed location. In a press release...
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
talkofthesound.com

Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin

ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Register Citizen

Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT

The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Scribe

19 Adams Lane

4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin style home in bucolic historic Silvermine, Norwalk CT. Property is located on a dead end street bordered by the Silvermine Golf Course to the North and South and conveniently located a short 5 minute drive from the Meritt Parkway, I95, and shopping (Walmart, LA Fitness, Starbucks etc.). Property is within 10 minute drive to Wilton and New Canaan. Features include a 1 Acre Lot, In Ground Pool, 3 Season room, Laundry Room and Den. ***Note, $8012pm0/ Month Utility fee includes landscaping, snow removal / plowing, hi-speed internet, heating, electric, water and trash removal*** Tenant choice of painting possible upon request before move in.
NORWALK, CT
luxury-houses.net

Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M

The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT

