Greenwich remembers Glenville student with brain cancer: ‘He still had his light through it all.’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East SideCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Related
Register Citizen
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Register Citizen
Dixwell Ave. Congregational Church celebrates 202 years — world's oldest Black UCC church
NEW HAVEN — There aren't a lot of churches in New Haven that can trace their history back to the dawn of civil rights in the U.S. Then again, there aren't a lot of churches that can trace their history back more than two centuries, with the church's growth intertwined with the growth of New Haven's Black community and the city itself.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Register Citizen
Greenwich student to represent USA on national debate team — realizing a goal set three years ago
GREENWICH — Greenwich High School senior Ambika Grover is representing the United States using an interest she learned in middle school: debate. Grover is one of just 12 high school students selected by the National Speech & Debate Association to compete on the USA Debate team. The honor entails a year of training and international competitions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
Register Citizen
Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront
NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
Register Citizen
'Wonderful memories': Shelton church closing doors after 123 years
SHELTON — Carol Del Sole was 8 when her family joined what was then a thriving Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the city’s downtown. That was 1962, and in the ensuing years, she was baptized, confirmed and married in the church she’s always called home. What she has also lived through is a dwindling congregation in recent years — so small in fact, the church, which has been in the city for more than 120 years — is closing its doors.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s new So Fresh Doughnut Co. makes mini donuts you don’t have to share
STAMFORD — The inspiration for Stamford’s So Fresh Doughnut Co. came from an unlikely place: an office break room. Stanley Wadolowski and his girlfriend Lori Abad have both worked in corporate settings and each noticed how common it was for workers to take half of a donut, as opposed to the entire thing, whenever a coworker brought some to the office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portsmouth toddler to appear in New York’s Times Square for National Down Syndrome Society presentation
A Portsmouth toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Saturday in Times Square in New York City!
Register Citizen
Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized
WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
Register Citizen
Darien officials want late-night noise tested at Darien High School's field, but who will pay?
DARIEN — As use of the Darien High School field is set to be expanded, officials are considering requiring sound level testing over a six-month period to appease neighborhood complaints about late-night disturbances. But who will pay for it is still a point of debate. Director of Planning and...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Register Citizen
Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty
SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Napoleone and McClain were fired for allegedly failing to properly investigate a domestic violence complaint against another police officer. Moore was fired for allegedly covering up their action. All three filed grievances over the terminations, the results of which are pending.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Comments / 1