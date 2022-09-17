Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Eye of the Panther
GILBERT — Creston’s record remains unblemished at 4-0, after a thrilling 40-36 victory against the Gilbert Tigers. The Panthers scored 26 unanswered points over final 6:10 of the game. “We’ve had some good ones throughout the course of me being head coach,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said....
Dowling vs City High JV canceled after tense varsity game
Monday night’s scheduled junior varsity football game between Dowling Catholic and City High at Bates Field in Iowa City was called off by the schools’ mutual decision. Dowling Catholic Head Coach Tom Wilson and City High Head Coach Mitch Moore both say tensions ran high Friday night. Dowling won 34-0, avenging its upset loss to […]
iowa.media
W-G volleyballers play in Ballard tourney
HUXLEY, IA — Woodward-Granger struggled to collect victories at the Ballard tourney Saturday, with the Hawk netters dropping all four of their matches by 2-0 margins. W-G (3-11) fell to Pella (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-13, 21-13), North Polk (21-17, 21-9), and Ballard (21-12, 21-17). Anna Weaver’s 26...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
Murphy’s Law: the right coach for Nebraska
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, comparing the state of the football programs at Iowa State and Nebraska, plus the right guy for the job—if he’ll take it.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
iowa.media
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Instant Reaction
FINALLY. Some seven (!) hours after the game kicked off under the lights at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa finished off a 27-0 victory over Nevada that featured not one, not two, but three lightning delays that totaled around four hours. We’ll be along with a proper recap of the game tomorrow morning, but in the meantime here’s a quick reaction to what we just endured watched:
Weather Delay Update: Iowa Announces When Game vs. Nevada Will Resume
Take your caffeine pills, Iowa football fans. It's going to be a late one at Kinnick this Saturday night. Tonight's Iowa vs. Nevada game is in yet another lightning delay. However, play is set to resume shortly. The Hawkeyes announced just moments ago that Iowa vs. Nevada is set to...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Greene County HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Allee Hinote and Jesse Miller were selected by high school upperclassman as 2022 homecoming queen and king. They were crowned on the south balcony of the courthouse Friday afternoon following the parade, and were also introduced at the homecoming football game Friday evening. The Rams won the homecoming football game...
Iowa State University Unveils CYTown Plans
(Ames) More than half a century after the first Iowa State Center building opened, Iowa State University is proposing an innovative plan to reimagine its landmark educational, cultural and athletic complex – a development that will create CYTown, a community destination spot to be built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.
iowa.media
Nora Sayles Easter of Perry
Nora Sayles Easter went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Nora Jean Sayles Easter was born May 16, 1937, in Perry, Iowa, to Albert Carl and Eva Irene (Crannell) Menz. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1955. Nora was united...
iowa.media
George Novak
George Novak, 95, of Creston, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending with Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
iowa.media
Webster City Outdoor pool slide undergoing maintenance
The Webster City Outdoor Pool slide will be undergoing maintenance beginning later this week. Maintenance work will consist of sandblasting the slide support structure, gasket replacement and priming/painting support structure. The anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022.
iowa.media
Timothy Goodman
Timothy “T.J.” Goodman, 40, of Creston, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Crest Haven Care Centre in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
iheart.com
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
iheart.com
Urbandale Officer Recovering After Bike-Deer Collision
(Urbandale, IA) -- An Urbandale Police officer is recovering after a run-in with a large deer on a bike trail. Officer West Dawson had been at a bicycle training instructor school in Johnston with other officers, and went on a ride. The path took them downhill at one point at...
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
