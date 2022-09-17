ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Liz Weston: 6 new rules for smarter European travel

Tourism rebounded this summer in Europe — and Europe wasn’t ready. Pandemic-related staff shortages led to massive lines and flight cancellations at many airports; meanwhile, prices for hotels and taxis soared.Then there were the record-breaking temperatures that caused roads, airport runways and railroad tracks to buckle , leading to further disruptions.Our family of three visited Europe this summer — our first trip there in three years — and had a great time despite the challenges. Still, climate change, growing crowds and lingering effects of the pandemic have altered the way we travel. If you’re planning a trip to Europe, consider...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Linus Travel#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Heathrow Airport#High Speed Rail#National Rail#European#Raf#Canadian#Amtrak
PC Magazine

Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination

Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Country
China
TheStreet

How to Find Affordable Holiday Flights This Year

The hectic summer travel season is in the rearview, but that doesn't mean its clear sailing for an airline industry that has struggled to return to form following the pandemic. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 8.76 million passengers over the Labor Day weekend. The TSA said that number was...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Airfares All Over The Place In Coming Months

Airlines can’t seem to make a clear market assessment of what will happen in the coming months and airfares are all over the place from cheap to expensive both for cash tickets and awards. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Here comes the main course

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy decision arrives later on Wednesday, with markets bracing for another big dose of tightening. The lead-up to the U.S. central bank event has been bumpy and could spell more volatility for Asian markets in the hours before the Fed's statement.
MARKETS
Time Out Global

New Zealand has finally dropped all its Covid travel restrictions

Been hankering to get down to the glorious peaks, mighty glaciers and cute hobbit holes of New Zealand? Well, it’s just got a heck of a lot easier. As of September 13, NZ has got rid of all the mandatory travel restrictions it introduced during the pandemic. In terms...
TRAVEL
msn.com

You Can Get a FREE Hotel Stay Stopping Over in This European City

Travelers lament over a long layover. A considerable break in the journey—whether you’re excitedly heading for a vacation or anxiously awaiting your return home—is hardly ideal. Some airports, like Singapore Changi or Doha International, have become playgrounds for people to sleep, eat, shop, and entertain, but even so, spending hours at an airport can be tedious and a quick stop in the city can be expensive. But for savvy travelers, a voluntary stopover squeezes in an additional destination to an itinerary like a tiny bonus vacation.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy