Tourism rebounded this summer in Europe — and Europe wasn’t ready. Pandemic-related staff shortages led to massive lines and flight cancellations at many airports; meanwhile, prices for hotels and taxis soared.Then there were the record-breaking temperatures that caused roads, airport runways and railroad tracks to buckle , leading to further disruptions.Our family of three visited Europe this summer — our first trip there in three years — and had a great time despite the challenges. Still, climate change, growing crowds and lingering effects of the pandemic have altered the way we travel. If you’re planning a trip to Europe, consider...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO