Camden, NC

High School Football | Camden football blows out Pasquotank for first 4-0 start since 2006

By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Camden football is officially off to its strongest start in 16 years.

With a dominant 49-12 win at Pasquotank to open up Northeastern Coastal Conference play Friday night, the Bruins have a 4-0 record for the first time since 2006.

“It’s really big,” Camden head coach Josh Sophia said. “We’ve been talking to the kids about it because it makes it special for them to make history. It gives them something to strive for.”

Camden (4-0, 1-0 NCC) was as effective as can be on the ground all night with more than 330 rushing yards between Jaden Clark, Jayce McFadden, J’Ron Pendleton and Malachi Wilson. Clark led the pack with 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

Pasquotank’s night didn’t fare as well after what looked like a promising opening drive.

The Panthers (1-3, 0-1 NCC) had two big runs on the first two plays of the game by their two main running backs.

Darrion Carver went 17 yards to the home team’s 40-yard line and they were on Camden’s 40 after Javion Carthen went 20 yards on the next play.

Carthen touched the ball on the next two plays to gain another first down and on first-and-10 from the 30-yard line, quarterback Kyler White found Sincere William past his defender and in the end zone for six.

Despite the point-after attempt being no good, Pasquotank led 6-0 just 1:49 into the game.

But Camden answered back soon after and began to run away with the game.

The Bruins worked their first drive to the Pasquotank 27 where, on second-and-4, the quarterback Pendleton elected to keep the ball on an option play and finished it with a touchdown to put Camden up 7-6 five minutes in.

After a Panthers three-and-out, Camden added another score with a four-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. Each play was a Clark run with 20-yard and 13-yard gains to cap it off for the Bruins to go up 14-6 fewer than nine minutes in.

Pasquotank managed two first downs on its next drive but punted again. In turn, Camden worked a five-play, 59-yard drive that ended in a Clark eight-yard score to make it 21-6 Bruins with 8:58 left in the first half.

Camden was well on its way to 42 unanswered points.

“We’ve really gotten good at running that option,” Sophia said. “(Pendleton) is pretty good at pulling it now, good at reading it and we got two senior backs (Clark and McFadden) that run it pretty well.”

The Bruins did have one drive not end in points when Pendleton mishandled a snap in the red zone and turned it over, but another forced punt gave the ball back to Camden with 1:24 left.

On third-and-10, Pendleton found Justin Thompson for a 38-yard passing play in which Thompson ran about 30 yards after the catch to the 2-yard line.

Jayce McFadden punched it in with 20 seconds left for what was a 28-6 halftime Camden lead.

Receiving to start the second half, the Bruins added on with a 60-yard drive that put them up 35-6 3:26 in with one more Clark touchdown of nine yards.

The final score of the 42 unanswered came next with a nearly-six-minute drive ending on a four-yard Malachi Wilson rushing touchdown with 20 seconds left in the third.

“Camden doesn’t hide anything they’re doing, but you have to be a disciplined football team on defense,” Pasquotank head coach Calton Ford said. “...That’s one thing we failed to do.”

The run was then finally put to an end with the help of Pasquotank’s Carver.

The senior returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to the Camden 41-yard line and it became a one-play drive when Carver took the next play 41 yards to the house to make it 42-12 as the third quarter expired.

Once Pasquotank got down early, it was unable to sustain any drives similar to the one that opened the night.

“Can’t get behind,” Ford said. “You get behind, you find yourself getting away from what we want to do.”

After Carver’s touchdown, the ensuing kickoff, which began the fourth quarter, one-hopped into Pendleton’s hands. He proceeded to take it 73 yards for the game’s final points.

Pasquotank next heads to Hertford County, while Camden hosts Currituck.

The Bruins, looking for their first 5-0 start in even more time than 16 years, held a 26-7 halftime lead over the Knights in last year’s Byrd Bowl before being outscored by 20 in the second half.

“That’s our rival and that’s the one we’ve had circled for quite a while,” Sophia said. “I know coach (Paul) Bossi will have (his) boys ready and it should be a good atmosphere. We’re excited for it.”

WITN

Make Me Proud: Washington Co. students wake up early to help others

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes, those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to return to Norfolk on Monday for an emergency landing. Steve Sterling with Norfolk International Airport says the American Airlines plane (Flight 5520) had its landing gear indicator light come on at 8:43 a.m., indicating there was an issue with the landing gear.
NORFOLK, VA
