Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brandon Wilcox out after 3 games as Escambia Academy’s head football coach
Brandon Wilcox has confirmed to AL.com that he is out at Escambia Academy as coach after just three games. Wilcox would not comment further on the situation. Escambia Academy also announced on its Facebook page that Wilcox was no longer a part of the program. “As this is an ongoing...
WJHG-TV
Memorial service held for Trey Pike, Former Vernon High Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The community is remembering the former Vernon High Athletic Director and Head Football Coach who died last month. Trey Pike passed away in a boating accident on August 7th, at just 36 years old. Pike’s loved ones say he served as a role model to athletes...
Atmore Advance
EA officials: Head football coach, athletic director no longer part of program
Escambia Academy officials announced Monday that head football coach and athletic director Brandon Wilcox is no longer a part of the school. The officials, noting that this is an ongoing process, said they can’t comment further at the time. Wilcox declined to comment. Wilcox was 0-3 as the head...
Pensacola, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Pensacola. The West Florida High School - Tech volleyball team will have a game with East Hill Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saltwatersportsman.com
Sailfish Caught on Kayak Near Beach
The big sail was caught only a half mile off the beach on a pedal-powered vessel. The sailfish unfortunately didn’t survive the encounter, despite the best efforts of the seasoned angler. Navarre Beach, Florida, near Pensacola on the panhandle, has become a mecca for kayak fishermen. Its artificial reefs...
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
850businessmagazine.com
Holmes Sweet Home
A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-17-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers $42M Sale of 210-Bed Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola. Southern Oaks had rebounded to pre-pandemic occupancy of 91 percent with over $4 million in annualized trailing EBITDAR, generating a 21 percent operating margin. An...
wtvy.com
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
niceville.com
Step One ranked among fastest-growing private companies in the nation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Step One Automotive Group has been ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. Step One is ranked at No. 1867 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to an announcement by Step One Automotive Group.
WEAR
Lanes closed after SUV crashes into Okaloosa County school bus
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes are closed on Highway 4 in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning following a crash involving a school bus. The sheriff's office posted about the crash at 8 a.m. It involved a school bus and SUV. According to deputies, the driver of the SUV was hospitalized...
Woman becomes ‘Florida’s newest millionaire’ after winning $1M from Walmart lottery ticket
A 61-year-old woman became "Florida's newest millionaire" after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
Comments / 0