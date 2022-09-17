ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Baker, FL
Baker, FL
Football
Baker, FL
Sports
saltwatersportsman.com

Sailfish Caught on Kayak Near Beach

The big sail was caught only a half mile off the beach on a pedal-powered vessel. The sailfish unfortunately didn’t survive the encounter, despite the best efforts of the seasoned angler. Navarre Beach, Florida, near Pensacola on the panhandle, has become a mecca for kayak fishermen. Its artificial reefs...
NAVARRE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL

You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
FREEPORT, FL
850businessmagazine.com

Holmes Sweet Home

A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
BONIFAY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-17-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Gators
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
DESTIN, FL
wtvy.com

Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man

On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
GENEVA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
DESTIN, FL
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
ANDALUSIA, AL
niceville.com

Step One ranked among fastest-growing private companies in the nation

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Step One Automotive Group has been ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. Step One is ranked at No. 1867 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to an announcement by Step One Automotive Group.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin

DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Funeral held for Holmes County High School student

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy