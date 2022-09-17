The University of Texas (UT) spent nearly $280,000 in 48 hours to woo nine recruits and their families in one weekend June, and $350,000 the weekend after, according to a report published in the Athletic. In the first weekend, that included a hotel stay at the Four Seasons for the players, coaches, and their families ($46,696), a reception at the JW Marriott’s poolside bar ($11,880), and dinner with steak and lobster at III Forks ($36,900). Those invited included three players who had already committed to UT, and 11 who had not. The weekend seems to have worked, as of those 11, nine eventually joined the team, including the country’s top recruit Arch Manning.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO