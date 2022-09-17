Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
Take A Fall Foliage Boat Ride in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost
The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailytexan.com
Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up
The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock
Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Eater
The University of Texas Spent Almost $630,000 for Two Weekends of Food and Entertainment to Woo Recruits
The University of Texas (UT) spent nearly $280,000 in 48 hours to woo nine recruits and their families in one weekend June, and $350,000 the weekend after, according to a report published in the Athletic. In the first weekend, that included a hotel stay at the Four Seasons for the players, coaches, and their families ($46,696), a reception at the JW Marriott’s poolside bar ($11,880), and dinner with steak and lobster at III Forks ($36,900). Those invited included three players who had already committed to UT, and 11 who had not. The weekend seems to have worked, as of those 11, nine eventually joined the team, including the country’s top recruit Arch Manning.
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
Westlake PTO fundraiser sells school parking spot for $20,000
The $20,000 parking spot sold Monday, the auction site shows.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
lhindependent.com
Brigid Lester seeking to unseat Long on Commissioners Court
Brigid Lester’s signature color is purple, and that’s not just because it’s her favorite. She wears the color to highlight the fact that while she is a Democrat, she believes issues across Williamson County aren’t blue or red, but are instead nonpartisan. “I wear purple because...
kut.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
2 cats, 1 rabbit die in Georgetown house fire
A family's two cats and bunny died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the Parkside at Mayfield Ranch subdivision, according to the City of Leander.
8 family-friendly things to do in Georgetown in September and October
The Georgetown Film Festival is a full day of films from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Photo Courtesy Susie Kelly) This September, Georgetown residents can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities, including a cello concert at Southwestern University and a parking lot soiree hosted by Helping Hands of Georgetown. Learn more about these and other local events in Community Impact Newspaper's monthly to-do list.
