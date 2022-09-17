Read full article on original website
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Music Maker Workshops joins pet rescue drive
Music Maker Workshops is now offering to accept donations to the Ahwatukee business community’s effort to restock the Lost our Home Pet Rescue pet food pantry. The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, Ahwatukee Women in Business and over 40 other Ahwatukee businesses – including the Ahwatukee Foothills News – are running the month-long drive to restock.
Phoenix New Times
Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Kyrene Foundation sets signature fundraiser
The Kyrene Foundation hosts its Night for Kyrene to raise funds to help the school district’s students and their families, local schools and educators. Formerly called The Taste of Kyrene, this 10th annual signature fundraiser is slated to be held at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa Sept. 24.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Things to Do This Week: Dirty Dancing, Drink 'N' Draw, and More
If your calendar is looking a little bare this week, we’ve got a few suggestions to help fill it. During the four-night stretch from Monday, September 19, to Thursday, September 22, you can watch Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze light up the silver screen, hear local storytellers spin some yarns, or have a few drinks while filling your sketchpad.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home decorated to look like scenes from 'Beetlejuice'
PHOENIX - A hit movie from the '80s is making a comeback in central Phoenix and just in time for Halloween. A house decorated to look like scenes from ‘Beetlejuice’ is near 16th Street and Thomas Road and the homeowners on Sept. 18 took a second to talk about why they enjoy setting the display that'll be up through Nov. 1.
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
phoenixmag.com
Where to Celebrate Fall Arizona Restaurant Week This September 16-26
Just in time for fall, Arizona Restaurant Week returns September 16 through September 26. More than 100 restaurants are committed to this 10-day culinary event in which they’ll offer specific three-course menus at three price points – $33, $44 and $55. “Our Arizona Restaurant Week events are a fantastic deal for diners that want to explore Arizona’s culinary scene at a fraction of what they would pay on a normal visit,” says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri.
scottsdale.org
Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift’
In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
Today in history: Phoenix recorded its latest 110-degree day
PHOENIX — Monsoon is on the way out, and so is the worst of our summer heat. The record for the latest 110 degree day in Phoenix was recorded back in 2010, and we're not on track to beat that this year!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Bingo is back! Paradise Valley Senior Center brings back weekly games
Bingo is back for seniors at the Paradise Valley Senior Center. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a lot of doors were closed to the public and gatherings were cancelled -- including weekly bingo games. Now, two and a half years later, the first game of bingo since the pandemic was finally played. FOX 10 photojournalist Brian Kae was there for the return.
AZFamily
A Guide to Visiting Horseshoe Bend: Parking, hiking, and avoiding the crowd
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Horseshoe Bend is a “must-see” site in Northern Arizona. As it’s become more “Insta-famous” in recent years, it’s also become more crowded. I’m always amazed by how many international tourists are at the viewing platform, proving that Horseshoe Bend is world-famous!
azbigmedia.com
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers
Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.
CMSWire
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: Great Customer Experience, Personalized Touch
Great CX comes from unexpected personalization and human connection. Ready to take on these CX lessons over pasta and bread?. Fun fact: I have a bucket list of restaurants I want to try in the world. It’s been compiled from blog posts, magazine articles, friends on social media and word of mouth. Over the years, I’ve slowly chipped away at this list; often not left as wowed as I had expected to be, whether that be the food, the service, or the atmosphere as a whole.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
AZFamily
Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
