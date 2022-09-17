ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Albert Pujols’ HR quest continues as Cards face Reds in DH

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M37v_0hzDJX1c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hho7_0hzDJX1c00

Albert Pujols will continue his bid for his 700th homer when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run blast, as the Cardinals won 6-5 Friday night in the second game of a five-game series.

“He continues to do it in meaningful situations, that’s what matters,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It would be one thing if he was just chasing it, but the thing is he’s taking an unbelievable approach and delivering when we need it most. He’s chasing 700, yes, but he’s chasing a championship more than that.”

The Reds (57-87) will start Mike Minor (4-11, 5.78 ERA) and Hunter Greene (4-12, 5.26) in the twin bill.

Pujols is 6-for-23 (.261) against Minor with two doubles, no homers and three RBIs. He has not faced Greene.

The Cardinals (85-60) will start Dakota Hudson (7-7, 4.43 ERA) and Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.34).

Hudson is back after the Cardinals demoted him to Triple-A Memphis so he could continue his quest for more consistent mechanics as a starter.

Marmol wants to see Hudson quicken his pace — and the minor league pitch clock forced him to do that.

“I think it will help,” Marmol said. “The less time you have in between, the easier I think it is for someone like Dak to repeat. And I think the pitch clock is going to help him.”

Hudson threw 8 2/3 scoreless innings in his first start for Memphis, and then he allowed three earned runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings in his second start on Sept. 11.

The right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts against the Reds this season. He is 6-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 11 career games against Cincinnati, including 10 starts.

Quintana is coming off a strong performance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, his former team. He held them to one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in a game the Cardinals eventually won 4-3.

He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all eight appearances for the Cardinals since arriving from the Pirates in a trade on Aug. 2.

In two starts against the Reds this season, Quintana allowed just two runs on 10 hits in 11 2/3 innings. He is 4-4 with a 3.45 ERA on 12 career appearances against Cincinnati, including 11 starts.

Minor is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Pirates on Monday. He allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals this season and 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 11 career games against them, including nine starts.

Paul Goldschmidt (9-for-15, double, three homers, five RBIs), Tyler O’Neill (6-for-10, double, three homers, five RBIs) and Nolan Arenado (5-for-15, double, two homers, five RBIs) have hit Minor hard.

After recovering from shoulder fatigue, Greene wants to put a positive cap on his rookie season. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander struck out 15 batters during three rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Louisville.

“Going in, my biggest priority is making sure that I’m healthy,” Greene said. “I definitely had a focus on working on all my pitches and making sure those are tight so when I get back here, I feel like I haven’t skipped a beat.”

Greene is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts against the Cardinals this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season

Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Homer, OH
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
Person
Dakota Hudson
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado's 29th homer...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

With a 3-for-4 day in Milwaukee Sunday, Aaron Judge not only hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but he boosted his batting average to .316, one point behind Luis Arráez for the American League batting title. Judge leads the American League in home runs (59) and RBI (127) with two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Blue Jays#The St Louis Cardinals#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas sitting Monday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas is being replaced at third base by Emmanuel Rivera versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 462 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .263 batting average with a .722...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy