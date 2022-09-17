Read full article on original website
Related
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Detailers of Naples doubling down on its presence in SWFL
Building on its shining success, attention to detail and “Protect Your Investment” tagline, Detailers of Naples is revolutionizing its locally owned auto detailing business with a game-changing move. The latest expansion began in August with the purchase of a nearly 14,000-square-foot warehouse at 3550 Westview Drive in Naples....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Weekly
Local farmer expands from hundreds of fruit trees to thousands of hemp plants
Mr. Hagerstrom has a passion for fruit, especially mangos, so he started Naples Fruit Farm five years ago. “I saw a niche for it locally,” he says. On about two acres, he grows 70 varieties of mangos, three types of pineapple (Kona sugarloaf, white jade, smooth cayenne), plus lychee, longan, guava, mulberry, canistel, jackfruit, avocado, banana, sapodilla, sugar cane, sugar apple, atemoya, fig, passionfruit, Barbados cherry and dragonfruit.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
speedonthewater.com
Avalon Returning As Official Pontoon Of Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach
Though it raised a few grey eyebrows among chronically grumpy old offshore powerboat racing fans, a 27-foot Avalon Excalibur tri-toon powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines also turned happier heads as the paceboat for the inaugural Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach races in 2019. That event—the final contest of the eight-race American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series—returns to the Southwest Florida venue October 6-8 and two new Mercury Racing 450R-powered 27-footers from the Alma, Mich., company will be there—one to pace races, another as a turn boat.
multifamilybiz.com
Experience Senior Living to Break Ground on 158-Unit Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Fast-Growing Naples, Florida
NAPLES, FL - Experience Senior Living (ESL) is creating communities with purpose across the U.S. and will break ground on a new luxury community in Naples, Fla. located at 8480 Rattlesnake Hammock Road. The Gallery at Naples is 169,327 square feet consisting of 158 homes with 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites for seniors. ESL plans to break ground in Q4 2022.
Good News Network
Sea Turtle Boom ‘Astonished’ Volunteers in Florida With Best Nesting Season on Record
Turtle counting teams have recorded the biggest nesting season on the Southwest Florida beaches of Bonita, Vanderbilt, and Naples, as well as Marco and Keewaydin Islands. Green and Loggerhead sea turtles nest all over the beaches of Southwest Florida, and volunteers counting the nests have been left ‘astonished’ and ‘ecstatic,’ and the reptiles’ fecundity this year.
New storage facility coming to Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda
A new storage facility will be added to the Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda, near the Punta Gorda Airport.
techaiapp.com
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate – Pursuitist
Located in Naples’ coveted Port Royal neighborhood, 3675 Gordon Drive, a Sotheby’s exclusive, is poised to delight potential homeowners. Positioned on Champney Bay, the 6 bedroom, 7 bath home, currently listed at $31 million, is a luxury showpiece that has been freshly renovated to offer a resort ambiance with residential comforts.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples-Marco Island area ranks second on Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,250 a month median rent for August was enough to rank it second on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list. The area experienced a 21.4% increase in rent compared to August 2021. Silverthorne, Colorado was the most expensive small city, with No. 3 Santa Cruz, California; No. 4 Napa, California and No. 5 Boulder, Colorado, rounding out the top five.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
cityftmyers.com
Hazardous Waste & Bulk Event on September 21
The City of Fort Myers and Lee County are once again hosting the quarterly hazardous and bulk waste drop-off event. Where: Skatium South Parking Lot @ 2250 Broadway Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901. Appointments are not necessary; walk-ins welcomed!
austinnews.net
Florida man, 35, charged with $2.6 million COVID-19 theft
FT. MEYERS, Florida: A Florida man, Daniel Joseph Tisone from Naples, has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds worth more than $2.6 million. Court documents showed that Tisone, 35, pleaded guilty in the Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted.
Marconews.com
Marco Island City Council debates advancing rental ordinance
Two hours of heated debate by Marco Island City Council Monday night ended in a vote to accept the first reading of the Marco Island vacation rental ordinance with amended changes. But there are so many possible changes that there will be another first reading in October. Residents of Marco...
Service outage in Everglades City
Residents in Everglades City have been dealing with an internet and cell service outage since Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing
You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlie Crist answers questions about his platform after Charlotte County fundraising event
Is Governor Ron DeSantis unbeatable in November? DeSantis is ahead in the polls and breaking records when it comes to fundraising. WINK News investigative reporter Céline McArthur spoke to Charlie Crist to find out what he’s doing to try and close the gap. Crist knows he can’t catch...
Comments / 6