Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Pura Vida, the all-day cafe, announces the all-new Simple & Fit Dinner Plates launch! These new additions make Pura Vida a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The Simple & Fit Plates begins Pura Vida’s new dinner offerings, available exclusively from 4-8 PM. Guests can build their dinner plates with a variety of customizations, including a choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potato; choice of protein: free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah oven roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna, each topped with Pura Vida’s onion & pepper mix, sesame, and soy ginger. Each selection comes with Pura Vida’s new house salad made of arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, and a new gluten-free lemon vinaigrette. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved into a lifestyle brand, providing a healthy all-day menu and refreshing dining experience that has quickly become the “go-to” spot for people in the wellness community in the area.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO