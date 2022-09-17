ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 5 days ago
NanaT
4d ago

And yet we can’t even get trash pickup but once a week for the amount of people who currently line in PSL nor the roads to accommodate all the influx.

This $6.999 Million Riverfront West Indies Design Home in Vero Beach is A Truly Masterpiece of Sophistication

The Home in Vero Beach, a West Indies estate with unparalleled in age, quality, design and location offering amazing, unencumbered sunsets across the river is now available for sale. This house located at 1355 Sunset Point Ln, Vero Beach, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen E Gaskill (Phone: 772-559-5567) at Coldwell Banker Paradise for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Vero Beach.
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic

Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years," he said. Rich has lived at...
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash

The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida. A recent report from real estate firm Redfin found that all-cash purchases were most prevalent in Long Island, with 66.5% of home purchases made in cash in July.
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
City of Fort Pierce Commissioners Seek Consumer Representative Applications for Board of Examiners

City of Fort Pierce Commissioners Seek Consumer Representative Applications for Board of Examiners of Contractors. The Fort Pierce City Commission is seeking civic-minded Fort Pierce residents to serve on the Board of Examiners of Contractors as a consumer representative. An eligible individual must be a Fort Pierce resident and nor have ever been a member or practitioner of a profession regulated by the board or a closely related to the construction profession. To be considered, please submit an application no later than October 30, 2022.
One of A Kind Property in Jupiter offers The Absolute Best of Luxe Living Seeking for $8.755 Million

The Property in Jupiter, a magnificent Mediterranean inspired home with incredible water views, custom inlays of all ceilings, and an inviting well thought out floor plan is now available for sale. This home located at 317 Old Jupiter Beach Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Prier (Phone: 315-323-1262) at PBI Executive Real Estate LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Property in Jupiter.
VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE

Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.  Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
A visit to Okeechobee County, Florida is one you will never forget.

Located in the eastern part of Florida, Okeechobee County is the perfect contrast to the busy and overcrowded tourist destinations the Sunshine State is often associated with. Next vacation, skip the lines and experience the small town, down-home vibes in the rural and welcoming community of Okeechobee. The town of...
Martin County, FL

Tucked away along South Florida’s enchanting Atlantic Coast exists an idyllic slice of paradise called Martin County. A true hidden gem located along the Treasure Coast, it offers more than 22 miles of uncrowded beaches and over 100,000 sprawling acres of parks and conservation lands with plenty of room to stretch out and explore.
Pura Vida Announces the Launch of the All-New Simple & Fit Dinner Plates

Pura Vida, the all-day cafe, announces the all-new Simple & Fit Dinner Plates launch! These new additions make Pura Vida a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The Simple & Fit Plates begins Pura Vida’s new dinner offerings, available exclusively from 4-8 PM. Guests can build their dinner plates with a variety of customizations, including a choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potato; choice of protein: free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah oven roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna, each topped with Pura Vida’s onion & pepper mix, sesame, and soy ginger. Each selection comes with Pura Vida’s new house salad made of arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, and a new gluten-free lemon vinaigrette. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved into a lifestyle brand, providing a healthy all-day menu and refreshing dining experience that has quickly become the “go-to” spot for people in the wellness community in the area.
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST

EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
