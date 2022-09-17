ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Fiona track: Here is where Hurricane Fiona could be headed next

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona strengthened Sunday morning to become a category 1 hurricane, and made landfall in Puerto Rico hours later. Power has been knocked out across the island, and "catastrophic flooding" is expected, according to National Hurricane Center. Where is Hurricane Fiona?. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Hurricane Fiona...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages

Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?

NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December

The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
MELBOURNE, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP

8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who drank wine at country club will lose driver’s license

A Village of Gilchrist woman who admitted she drank wine at a country club will lose her driver’s license as the result of an arrest earlier this year. Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, will be on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

