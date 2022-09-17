Read full article on original website
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.
Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
mynews13.com
We are inching closer to our dry and cooler season in Central Florida
The fall equinox is nearly here, which means even Central Florida should start cooling down soon. We are nearing closer to our dry and cooler season here in the Sunshine State after months of heat and humidity. In fact, this summer was one of the hottest summers on record for...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona track: Here is where Hurricane Fiona could be headed next
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona strengthened Sunday morning to become a category 1 hurricane, and made landfall in Puerto Rico hours later. Power has been knocked out across the island, and "catastrophic flooding" is expected, according to National Hurricane Center. Where is Hurricane Fiona?. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Hurricane Fiona...
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
SpaceX plans for another Falcon 9 launch attempt, here’s when you can look up
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX reschedules its Falcon 9 launch date to Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time, but the reason for this change was not given. After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night. >>> STREAM...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
villages-news.com
Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages
Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?
NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December
The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
florida-backroads-travel.com
LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP
8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
villages-news.com
Villager who drank wine at country club will lose driver’s license
A Village of Gilchrist woman who admitted she drank wine at a country club will lose her driver’s license as the result of an arrest earlier this year. Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, will be on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Comments / 3