Best Gold IRA Investments

Metal-based treasures like Gold have always been one of the most profitable treasures in the world. Thus, more opportunities and profit-making strategies keep popping up in the industry. Traditional Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) can be created and operated by retirees. However, Gold IRAs have been receiving wide acceptance in recent times.

Like regular accounts, Gold IRAs allow users to invest directly in physical treasures, including Silver, Platinum, etc. Upon creating your account, you can choose your preferred metal and proceed to start investing.

Now, there are numerous Gold platforms worldwide. Thus, it can be a bit challenging for beginners to make the right choice. To help out, we have compiled a list of the best Metal IRA Companies and what they offer.

Goldco Precious Metals

Goldco is one of the highest-rated metal companies worldwide. Founded in 2006, the brand has an A+ rating from many business review magazines and good online ratings from real users. As expected, the company endorses a lot of world-renowned celebrities like Chuck Norris and a host of others, and they offer high ROIs from their account opening deals.

Though Goldco is not the oldest metal investment company, it is one of the most reliable today. The minimum capital required for account creation on Goldco is $25,000, and storage fees depend solely on the custodian. Also, users have the option to select from a wide range of metals such as Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Augusta Precious Metals

Founded in 2012, Augusta Precious Metal is already one of the most reliable treasure IRA investment platforms today. Due to their premium approach to everything, they have one of the best customer service ratings in the industry. Also, new users experience a live 1v1 conference led by a Harvard-trained staff. This conference teaches new users how to invest in metals and all they expect in terms of profits and losses in the sector.

Unlike most platforms with lower account capitals, Augusta features a cap of $50,000 for basic accounts and a custodian setup fee of $50. This fee differs from the normal custodian fee of $80 per annum. In addition, due to their high priority on education, most people who use Augusta often understand all the concepts of Gold IRAs.

More Metal-based IRA Investment Firms

Other than the two companies mentioned in the earlier part of this article, many more metal-based IRA companies are worth trying out. Though these companies all have flaws, they have been around for a while, so they all have a reputation for reliability and trust.

Here are some more reliable Gold IRA companies:

Regal Assets

JM Bullion

Noble Gold

Patriot Gold Group

Conclusion

All these IRA companies provide similar offers, so newbies often get stuck between options. With this article, however, you can make an easy choice and continue your research to choose the best Gold IRA Investment platform that suits your investment style.