Rockford Lutheran rolls over Rock Falls 48-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–With their former head coach Bruce Bazsali back on the sideline as a special visitor, the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders played like Bazsali’s Saders Friday night rolling past Rock Falls 48-0.

The win improves Lutheran’s record to 2-0 under new, first-year head coach Jeff Luedke.

