Rockford Lutheran rolls over Rock Falls 48-0
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–With their former head coach Bruce Bazsali back on the sideline as a special visitor, the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders played like Bazsali’s Saders Friday night rolling past Rock Falls 48-0.
The win improves Lutheran's record to 2-0 under new, first-year head coach Jeff Luedke.
