ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Lutheran rolls over Rock Falls 48-0

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PTn8_0hzDG8kf00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–With their former head coach Bruce Bazsali back on the sideline as a special visitor, the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders played like Bazsali’s Saders Friday night rolling past Rock Falls 48-0.

The win improves Lutheran’s record to 2-0 under new, first-year head coach Jeff Luedke.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live on the air every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, analysis and feature stories. NIC-10Boylan 61 Belvidere 6Belvidere North […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford stuns Harlem, improves to 3-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are looking like a serious playoff threat this season. Their best moment came Friday night when they stunned the Harlem Huskies 42-19 at Swanson Stadium. The Vikings used a mix of physical blocking and tackling, strong running by Jayvon Jones and some solid passing plays by the combination of quarterback […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Education
City
Rock Falls, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Football
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Football
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Crusaders#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com

Fire destroys Loves Park music store, CD Source

An overnight fire has destroyed CD Source on North 2nd Street. Illinois Senator Durbin ‘fed up’ with migrant bussing. City council undecided on fixing old Rockford bridge. Suburban Chicago man held captive by Taliban released. Hardrock Casino partners with The Coronado, but there’s …. Federal Reserve expected...
LOVES PARK, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
walls102.com

Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy