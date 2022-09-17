Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Leaf Collection Oct. 1 - Dec. 31, 2022.
(MURFREESBORO) For those living within the city limits of Murfreesboro, the Public Works Department offers FREE leaf pickup between Octber 1 - December 31, 2022. The Public Works Department, consisting of the Murfreesboro Street and Solid Waste departments, will team-up with a combined system to improve service and efficiencies for the City and its customers.
radio7media.com
Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Bid For Cane Creek Substation Control Building
Cookeville’s Electric Department taking the next step on its Cane Creek Substation project by approving a control building bid. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said the control building functions as the “brain,” housing the equipment and running the substation. “This is the building and all of the...
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Ribbon Cutting: Athena Care in Murfreesboro
Athena Care held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 in Murfreesboro. Athena Care Murfreesboro offers a variety of mental and behavioral health services including diagnostic assessments, medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional psychiatry, such as TMS and Spravato (Esketamine).
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
WSMV
Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
newstalk941.com
Upper Cumberland Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With Dogwood Park Festival
Community members are invited to come celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture at the 2022 Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday. Organizer Alejandra Cisneros-Conohan said the festival at Dogwood Park will feature music, dancing, and delicious foods from various countries. Cisneros-Conohan said they wanted a chance to bring the community together to honor the diverse cultures you can find right here in the Upper Cumberland.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after man hit and killed on Bell Road
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Iconic Shakespeare Play ‘Hamlet’ Now Playing at Center for the Arts
Hamlet, Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, is now playing at The Center for the Arts. The Center is pleased to share this version of Hamlet, adapted and directed by Connie Downer. “We are excited to bring this iconic Shakespeare play to our stage in this 2022 season,” says Mark David...
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
McMinnville neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
WSMV
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
WSMV
Dangerous intersection have neighbors calling for change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in Antioch are asking for help to prevent car crashes at what they said has become a dangerous intersection right outside an elementary school. According to residents, crashes have become nearly a weekly problem along Richards Road. They said cars come driving up the hill...
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
WTVF
Four suspects arrested for home burglary, $200K worth of jewelry and cash taken
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four men were arrested Thursday for a burglary in Forest Hills where more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen. The Brentwood Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department's Violent Crimes Division were working a joint investigation into the theft prior to the arrests.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
