ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Leaf Collection Oct. 1 - Dec. 31, 2022.

(MURFREESBORO) For those living within the city limits of Murfreesboro, the Public Works Department offers FREE leaf pickup between Octber 1 - December 31, 2022. The Public Works Department, consisting of the Murfreesboro Street and Solid Waste departments, will team-up with a combined system to improve service and efficiencies for the City and its customers.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia

THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
COLUMBIA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Athena Care in Murfreesboro

Athena Care held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 in Murfreesboro. Athena Care Murfreesboro offers a variety of mental and behavioral health services including diagnostic assessments, medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional psychiatry, such as TMS and Spravato (Esketamine).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Yard Waste#City#The Street Department#Public Works Division#Vacuum
newstalk941.com

Upper Cumberland Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With Dogwood Park Festival

Community members are invited to come celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture at the 2022 Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday. Organizer Alejandra Cisneros-Conohan said the festival at Dogwood Park will feature music, dancing, and delicious foods from various countries. Cisneros-Conohan said they wanted a chance to bring the community together to honor the diverse cultures you can find right here in the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Dangerous intersection have neighbors calling for change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in Antioch are asking for help to prevent car crashes at what they said has become a dangerous intersection right outside an elementary school. According to residents, crashes have become nearly a weekly problem along Richards Road. They said cars come driving up the hill...
NASHVILLE, TN
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy