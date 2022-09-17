Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his 30s with dreadlocks. Police say the suspect was wearing a white shirt and black pants.
The shooting victim has non life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
