Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his 30s with dreadlocks. Police say the suspect was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The shooting victim has non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

