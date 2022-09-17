ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wkyufm.org

Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee

Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN News 2

Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?

On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant

On behalf of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked TVA to prepare a supplemental environmental statement in order to address concerns with TVA’s draft environmental impact statement, which details the agency’s plans to retire the Cumberland Fossil Plant. The Cumberland Fossil Plant, which is […] The post Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-20-2022 Heating Up

Hopefully, you haven’t closed down the pool yet. Because Summer temps are in full force and a chance for record-breaking tomorrow. HYDRATE !!! And make sure your pets are taken care of and also check on the elderly. Tuesday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

