State Fire Marshal Reminds Tennesseans About Carbon Monoxide Safety
In Tennessee, Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day is recognized every year on September 18. To help better protect consumers, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) are sharing carbon monoxide safety messages to help save lives and reduce risks.
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
South American theft ring investigated in Tennessee
Police are investigating whether a South American theft ring has been in town after four luxury homes were burglarized.
Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee
Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June. The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI). The settlement declared that the status of...
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?
On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
NASHVILLE – A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known...
Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant
On behalf of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked TVA to prepare a supplemental environmental statement in order to address concerns with TVA’s draft environmental impact statement, which details the agency’s plans to retire the Cumberland Fossil Plant. The Cumberland Fossil Plant, which is […] The post Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Teacher salary rates in Middle Tennessee: How does your district line up?
Tennessee teacher salary rates rank No. 39 out of all 50 states. So, how do Middle Tennessee school districts compare?
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
WEATHER 9-20-2022 Heating Up
Hopefully, you haven’t closed down the pool yet. Because Summer temps are in full force and a chance for record-breaking tomorrow. HYDRATE !!! And make sure your pets are taken care of and also check on the elderly. Tuesday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind...
The Apple Truck Tour Returns to the Greater Nashville Area Delivering Fresh, Michigan Apples
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will expand its tour through the American South in September and October 2022. It offers the best of Michigan apples to over 130 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and South Carolina this fall.
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Disappointing corn harvest following summer drought in Middle Tennessee
It's the time of year when many of us turn to our local farmers for seasonal crops like corn, but drought conditions earlier this summer left some middle Tennessee farmers struggling.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
