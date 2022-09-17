ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone Senior Center, Rivers East celebrate vitality of older citizens

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
Event organizer: 'Let's all get together and meet some of our older movers and shakers'

Rivers East Village and the Gladstone Senior Center are holding a joint event to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons and connect seniors of both groups to engage, learn and socialize.

Sonya Norton, Rivers East Village governing chair, is inviting the public from 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, for a celebration of neighbors and friends who are getting older but are still a vital part of the community.

"We'll have light refreshments, and everyone will have a chance to make a new friend; we call it speed meeting, kind of like speed dating," Norton said. "If the weather permits we'll also be able to enjoy the lovely new patio adjoining the center."

The International Day of Older People has been observed on Oct. 1 each year since 1991, since a resolution in late 1990 was approved by the U.N. General Assembly.

Globally, there were 703 million people age 65 or over in 2019. Over the next three decades, the number of older people worldwide is projected to more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion in 2050.

"We all know people who are older but still going strong, active in the community and often forces to be reckoned with," Norton said. "Just because we might have a hitch in our gait, gray hair or need a little bit of help at times doesn't mean we're ready to be put out to pasture. So let's all get together and meet some of our older movers and shakers, and their supporters — we never know how much we have in common unless we talk with each other."

Rivers East Village would like to know how many people to plan for at the event, so they request registration at riverseastvillage.org or by calling 971-808-2340.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hzDEKBi00

Rivers East Village is a program within Villages NW, a nonprofit organization with federal tax-exempt status. Rivers East's service area includes Milwaukie, Gladstone and unincorporated points in between.

Gladstone Senior Center

Open: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Where: 1050 Portland Ave., Gladstone

Call: 503-655-7701

Online: ci.gladstone.or.us/sc

