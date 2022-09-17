Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Lady Warriors win silver bracket at Donoho Volleyball Classic
ANNISTON – Cherokee County went 3-2 to win the silver bracket in the Donoho Volleyball Classic on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Ranburne in pool play, then beat Westminster of Oak Mountain in the silver bracket semifinals and Faith Christian in the bracket final. Macy Lea accumulated 81 assists,...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Titans come up short against Hartselle
Photo: Gadsden City’s Dre Kirkpatrick separates the ball from Hartselle’s Azariah Fletcher (3) during the Titan’s 16-9 loss in high school football on September 16 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Despite the Titan defense pitching a shutout in the second half, Gadsden City fell to Class 6A No....
Cullman County Youth Football Week 5 scoring recap
CULLMAN, Ala. — We are now at the halfway point of the youth football season and some teams are looking to clinch some playoff spots, while others are looking to play their way back into postseason contention. The Cyclones and the Bearcats faced off against each other in the third annual Black and Gold Bowl at Cullman High School, the Cold Springs Eagles traveled to take on the West Point Warriors, the Fairview Aggies hosted the Holly Pond Broncos and the Hanceville Bulldogs traveled to take on the Vinemont Eagles. Cullman Cyclones at Cullman Bearcats Fireplug: Cyclones 20 – Bearcats 0 Wee-Wee: Cyclones...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock tunes up for Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament with sweep of Cherokee County
SAND ROCK – Coming into the 2022 volleyball season, the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats had some question marks following the departure of several key players. But now, this Sand Rock team is beginning to develop its chemistry, and it’s just in time for Saturday’s Cherokee County Tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s John Welsh Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations to Player of the Week John Welsh from Spring Garden High School. John had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 rushing touchdown and one blocked punt for a touchdown in Spring Garden’s game against Victory Christian on September 9, 2022.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set
GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
Cream Rises in Oxford’s SKCC
Oxford, AL – Cole-Wigington, Montenegro-Bussey emerge from a crowded leaderboard to hold top two spots heading into Championship Sunday. SKCC LEADERBOARDTy Cole-Gary Wigington-32 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey-31 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty-28 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore-28 Jackson King-Freeman Fite-27 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha-27 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells-27.
Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic
Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
weisradio.com
Lorrie Morgan Headlining Hokes Bluff City Fest this Saturday (September 24th)
Hokes Bluff City Fest Saturday September 24, with Lions Club Breakfast at 7A, Hot Rod Happenin at 7A, along with 70 Vendors, kids carnival rides, entertainment beginning at 3P with Foggy Hollow, Tommy Shields, Congaree Bluff, Albert Simpson, And Headliner, Lorrie Morgan. Free To the Public. Everyone Invited!!
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0