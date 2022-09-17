ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Lady Warriors win silver bracket at Donoho Volleyball Classic

ANNISTON – Cherokee County went 3-2 to win the silver bracket in the Donoho Volleyball Classic on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Ranburne in pool play, then beat Westminster of Oak Mountain in the silver bracket semifinals and Faith Christian in the bracket final. Macy Lea accumulated 81 assists,...
ANNISTON, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Titans come up short against Hartselle

Photo: Gadsden City’s Dre Kirkpatrick separates the ball from Hartselle’s Azariah Fletcher (3) during the Titan’s 16-9 loss in high school football on September 16 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Despite the Titan defense pitching a shutout in the second half, Gadsden City fell to Class 6A No....
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Youth Football Week 5 scoring recap

CULLMAN, Ala. — We are now at the halfway point of the youth football season and some teams are looking to clinch some playoff spots, while others are looking to play their way back into postseason contention. The Cyclones and the Bearcats faced off against each other in the third annual Black and Gold Bowl at Cullman High School, the Cold Springs Eagles traveled to take on the West Point Warriors, the Fairview Aggies hosted the Holly Pond Broncos and the Hanceville Bulldogs traveled to take on the Vinemont Eagles. Cullman Cyclones at Cullman Bearcats  Fireplug: Cyclones 20 – Bearcats 0 Wee-Wee: Cyclones...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanceville, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Education
Hanceville, AL
Education
City
Munford, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Hanceville, AL
Sports
County
Cherokee County, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set

GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Cream Rises in Oxford’s SKCC

Oxford, AL – Cole-Wigington, Montenegro-Bussey emerge from a crowded leaderboard to hold top two spots heading into Championship Sunday. SKCC LEADERBOARDTy Cole-Gary Wigington-32 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey-31 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty-28 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore-28 Jackson King-Freeman Fite-27 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha-27 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells-27.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic

Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Warriors#American Football#Highschoolsports#Campbell#Bulldogs
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
CBS 42

Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy