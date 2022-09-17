ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drier conditions Saturday, windward showers Sunday

By Justin Cruz
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds return to the islands this weekend with winds 10-15 mph. Saturday is expected to be mostly dry with a few morning and midday showers on Sunday.

Trade winds remain for now, lighter winds Thursday and Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) -Trade winds have returned to the state and will peak at 20 mph through Wednesday. Winds will weaken somewhat Thursday and Friday trending southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Trade winds will redevelop Sunday and Monday as the ridge builds north of the state.
Heavy rains over parts of Oahu prompt flood advisory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for Oahu as heavy rains fall over parts of the island. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect through 6:30 p.m. At about 2 p.m., radar showed heavy rains over portions of Central and Windward Oahu. Rain was...
Sept. 20: Runway closures to create more noise over Ewa

Best Poke Bowls on Oahu

When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake

HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
Kaimuki Dry Goods Store celebrates 96 years in business

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kaimuki mainstay has been in the same location on 10th Avenue for nearly a century. The Kaimuki Dry Goods Store makes 96 years old this month, and it is celebrating the milestone with some great deals for seamstresses and D-I-Yers alike. From novelty prints, Asian...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui. MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family. She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira. Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around...
Trip Report: Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Sydney

When reviewing an airline, it’s easy to focus on what appears to the eyes. Obviously, it includes presentation, comfort and that all-important reliability. After all, airlines exist for the simple reason of rapid transportation at an affordable price. However, as the informed reader is surely aware, airline performance is inseparably dependent on something deeper than what is seen – the inner structure that props up the smiling faces of the flight crew.
