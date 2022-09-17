ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Clackamas County has pragmatic leader in Paul Savas

By Paul Edgar
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnECG_0hzDE0cR00 Paul Edgar: Commissioner couldn't be replaced with anyone who has his wisdom and critical thinking skills.

We are lucky in Clackamas County to have a thoughtful and pragmatic county commissioner in Paul Savas. He is very hardworking, and he listens and studies what is in the best interest of Clackamas County.

Paul's fellow county commissioners respect him and his opinions. He has fiercely represented Clackamas County and our interests at Metro and with ODOT, against all odds, with their plans to unjustly toll the I-205 corridor and I-205 Abernethy Bridge. This battle to protect the people and businesses of our county against the economic ramifications of tolling is so critical, Paul has knowledge in this arena that cannot be replaced. Paul knows that the state's tolling plans will hit everyone's pocketbooks and bring a level of diversion that will devastate how we do business, move around and live lives. The whole county commission looks to Paul Savas, and so do I, and having his knowledge is just invaluable.

There are so many reasons why Paul has been important. He is the reason we have a Veterans Village, for intake of homeless Clackamas County veterans, and because of him they have shelters and are not on our streets.

Paul came to us as a small businessman, and he knows how hard it is to make the right decisions with money issues. I personally find it difficult to think that he could be replaced with anyone who has his wisdom and critical thinking skills at this time with what is going on in the state of Oregon, Clackamas County and with Metro. He is a no-nonsense practical leader who knows how to navigate politics and get results. When others stumble, Paul Savas gets things done.

Paul Edgar

Oregon City

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Voter: Bring back competence to Clackamas County elections

Naomi Angier: Catherine McMullen, unlike the incumbent clerk, will commit to eliminating barriers for voter access.Our current Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall has made so many major mistakes in our elections, it's amazing that she's still in office. In August, 3,800 voting households in Oregon City received the wrong Voters Pamphlet for the mayoral race. In another mistake earlier this year, more than half of Clackamas County primary ballots were misprinted with faulty barcodes, costing the taxpayers $600,000 for a hand count. Results from close primary elections were delayed. No other counties had any problems. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Voter: Portland isn't in 5th Congressional District

Happy Valley resident: Things are pretty quiet around here. I haven't witnessed anything nefarious.I am perplexed by Oregon's 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Her television ads deal almost exclusively with crime in Portland, not Clackamas and Deschutes, the counties she is trying to represent. Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer realize that Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici represents downtown Portland? As someone who resides in Clackamas County, I am not overly concerned with what's going on in Multnomah County. Ask yourself two questions: 1) has a crime been committed against you recently? and 2) have you recently witnessed a crime? If the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s entertainment district

Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Politics Local#Odot
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Sen. Bill Kennemer leads Clackamas County well

Jerry Herrmann: Oregon Senate District 20 candidate deserves our support in November.Bill Kennemer is running for Oregon Senate District 20 in November, and we can expect his continued leadership in "practical environmentalism," because that is who he is. Bill has participated in leadership for over two decades in the Oregon Legislature, was Clackamas County commissioner and chair of the county board and during those years, has always sought to achieve functional results on difficult environmental issues that concern us all. His recent work in stewarding responses to Willamette River habitat degradation complements former Gov. Tom McCall's work that ultimately cleaned...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County offers tax help

Area businesses impacted by pandemic or wildfires can see property tax interest charges waivedClackamas County is temporarily waiving property tax interest charges on unpaid or late 2020-21 tax payments for qualifying businesses. However, businesses interested in the program must apply for a waiver by Dec. 7. The property tax interest relief is aimed at businesses that were substantially affected by either the COVID-19 pandemic or the 2020 Oregon wildfires. The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2247, which allows for the Board of County Commissioners to enact this provision. Clackamas County Assessor Bronson Rueda recommended the action last week, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

R.B. Pamplin Corp. to sell Milwaukie office building, home to Portland Tribune

In response to employee preference for remote work, the company plans to downsize its in-person offices.Responding to employee preferences for remote work, the R.B. Pamplin Corp. has decided to sell its 39,000-square-foot Milwaukie-area building that houses the Pamplin Media Center and other R.B. Pamplin Corp. offices. In an announcement to its employees on Sept. 16, the company noted that the majority of the employees who previously worked at the Southeast Lake Road office have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic in 2020. "In our discussions with managers and employees, we've learned that employees like the flexibility of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas teacher again named best in county

Ron Antlitz, a special-education instructor at Alder Creek Middle School, receives $1,000 prize as part of honor.An educator at the North Clackamas School District has won a countywide award for top teacher, the second time in two years that a teacher from the district has won the honor. Ron Antlitz, a special-education teacher at Alder Creek Middle School near Milwaukie, thought he was walking into a typical all-school assembly the afternoon of Sept. 15. Instead, he was stunned to hear a surprise announcement: Clackamas Education Service District has named him Regional Teacher of the Year. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Karla Laws would be 'commissioner for citizens'

Roger and Christina Fowler-Thias: Candidate wants to balance community growth and development with livability.Oregon City has a leadership vote coming up on Nov. 8, which could make a difference for our city's future. Karla Laws has worked tirelessly the last two and a half years, representing the interests of the Elyville (Barclay Hills) neighborhood as its chairperson, while promoting the importance of neighborhood associations as a member of the Citizens Involvement Committee, a city-sanctioned organization. Like many of us, Karla has concerns with the livability aspects of our community being in balance with growth and development. In particular,...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
329
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy