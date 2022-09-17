ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move to restart Estacada Rural Community Planning Organization

By Pamplin Media
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0hzDDUjX00 Group has been inactive but plans are afoot to reestablish it and host speakers and activities

The Estacada Rural Community Planning Organization has been inactive for a while but there is a movement to revive it.

Rural Estacada resident Carol Coyle says she envisions future meetings will have speakers and discuss local issues that are of interest to people outside Estacada city limits, but adds that anyone will be welcome at meetings.

"Community Planning Organizations (CPOs) are part of the community involvement program for Clackamas County," the county explains on its website.

"They are advisory to the Board of County Commissioners on land use matters affecting their communities. CPOs are notified of proposed land use actions and legislative changes within their boundaries. They may review these applications and provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners," the county explained.

For more information or to express interest in such a group, contact Coyle at 503-753-9212.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Estacada, OR
Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

