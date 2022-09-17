New art exhibit slated for CCC

Portland artist Kanetaka Ikeda will be the focus of 'Cosmic Tree,' which features mixed media sculptures

Clackamas Community College's Alexander Gallery in Oregon City will present "Cosmic Tree," an installation of mixed media sculptural works by artist Kanetaka Ikeda.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 19 through Nov. 30, with an informal artist talk Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.

The exhibition is inspired by Ikeda's fascination with the dream world and time. In these works, he organizes materials to evoke plant-like structures that are colored with spiraling patterns informed by stars and galaxies.

Ikeda is a Portland-based artist who has shown work internationally. His work has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Alexander Gallery is located in the Niemeyer Center on the CCC Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave., and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of holidays.

This exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kate Simmons at 503-594-3032 or kates@clackamas.edu .

For more information on Clackamas Community College's art exhibits and performances, visit clackamas.edu/campus-life/arts-performance .