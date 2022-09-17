ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News reporter

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Karine Jean-Pierre , the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.

“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.

“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”

Comments / 599

Trav
3d ago

No she didn't shut down the reporter. She shut down the possibility of giving an honest answer to the question. What a joke. She is so bad at this

Reply(79)
543
Jerrie Barnard
3d ago

She can't answer any of of Doocys questions, so in away it's the same as walking away when Biden can't answer questions other than the ones on his little piece of paper.

Reply(74)
254
Clayton Clouse
3d ago

because she didn't awnser the question when she was first asked about it she went off on a bs tirade about stuff they had done in the past not what was currently being done

Reply(10)
155
