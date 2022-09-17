ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

New art exhibit slated for CCC

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Opuc0_0hzDCfSR00 Portland artist Kanetaka Ikeda will be the focus of 'Cosmic Tree,' which features mixed media sculptures

Clackamas Community College's Alexander Gallery in Oregon City will present "Cosmic Tree," an installation of mixed media sculptural works by artist Kanetaka Ikeda.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 19 through Nov. 30, with an informal artist talk Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.

The exhibition is inspired by Ikeda's fascination with the dream world and time. In these works, he organizes materials to evoke plant-like structures that are colored with spiraling patterns informed by stars and galaxies.

Ikeda is a Portland-based artist who has shown work internationally. His work has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Alexander Gallery is located in the Niemeyer Center on the CCC Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave., and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of holidays.

This exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kate Simmons at 503-594-3032 or kates@clackamas.edu .

For more information on Clackamas Community College's art exhibits and performances, visit clackamas.edu/campus-life/arts-performance .

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Clackamas, OR
Oregon City, OR
Entertainment
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Dawson Park Is Precious. That’s Why Its Dilemma Is So Painful.

In 2010, I worked inside the Red Cross, in the cafeteria. Yes, Mom was a whole-ass cafeteria cook back in the day. Once I was on the news, ’cuz my soup was so good. Anyway: I spent many sunny day lunch breaks in Dawson Park either playing on the swings or writing soup recipes in my sketchbook. Six years later, my kid would visit the children’s clinic across the street and afterward we would play on those same swings.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Best Free and Cheap Dates in Portland

Whether it’s your first date or your 30th anniversary, Portland has great options for free and cheap dates. Instead of staying in or doing what you always do, try one of these fun dates ideas focused on quality time with your love. All of these also make great friend dates!
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Beaverton Restaurant Week | Dine Local to Taste Global, Featuring 40+ Restaurants

Downtown Beaverton is home to a diverse array of delicious, independent restaurants serving up flavors from around the world. Participating downtown restaurants will offer a special menu item September 22 through October 2. Year after year, more than 40 restaurants in downtown Beaverton come together and create unique, limited-time menu items just for this event.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Exhibit#Ccc#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Alexander Gallery
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Mole Mole turns mole into an art form

The Oregonian ranked Portland food cart Mole Mole third best new food cart in Portland this year. For the full list, go here. Mole Mole is the ultimate family business. Roberto Flores, 43, creates the dishes alongside a sous chef, Alejandra Rendon, who happens to be his wife. His four sons help out when they’re not in school. And daughter Brenda Flores, 21, works the counter, does prep and handles other aspects of the business, like talking to the media. Roberto calls Brenda his “left hand.” Roberto is from Puebla, and has been perfecting his home state’s signature mole for years while working at various Portland restaurants, including Tamale Boy and Cha Cha Cha. The details are what sets Mole Mole’s mole apart. The dark version is semi-sweet and made with spices and nuts. The green has poblano peppers and jalapeños, pumpkin seeds and pistachios. The pink gets its color from beets. All three options are fresh, delicious and look lovely atop the individually painted Pueblan plates, a detail important to Brenda and Roberto. Mole Mole has been open for about a year and has become a popular spot, serving crowds of fans on Alberta Street. “Even during extreme weather,” Brenda said, “people still came.”
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Receives 125 Dogs, Cats & Kittens

Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem Campuses were involved in two separate rescues in the past week. First, at the request of Oakridge Police, OHS assisted with a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder. Four OHS transport vehicles traveled to the area to bring 38 Alaskan Malamutes back to the Portland Campus.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

CCC workshops have environmental focus

The professional development workshops begin at the end of September and run through October at ELC Clackamas Community College is offering a series of professional development workshops with environmental themes over the next month. The workshops are designed to broaden participants' knowledge of environmental issues and earn continuing education units at a professional development workshop at the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center. The workshops are: Oregon Conservation Strategy: Helping you to manage priority species Sept. 22 and 23. The Oregon Conservation Strategy is the state's plan for maintaining healthy fish and wildlife populations using data and habitat...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homelessness and pet ownership: Loving while living outside

Many homeless people choose the companionship of a pet over access to resources.As people finished lunch and made their way outside Blanchet House's free cafe in Old Town, a popular character emerged. "I hear this one's name is Bubba," said Jon Seibert, director of programs for the homeless service provider. "That is a good name." "Thank you," replied Jason Reynolds with Bubba, his fluffy dog, dozing beside him on the sidewalk on a late August afternoon. "Some people come up to me and go, 'Hey, Bubba, how you doing?'" Reynolds says. "And I'm like, 'How'd you know his name?'" Others...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy area church to host free dental clinic

Seventh-day Adventists, dental professionals come together to provide services on Sunday, Oct. 2In an effort to promote proactive dental care — and make it accessible — the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church once again will facilitate its annual free dental clinic. A team of church volunteers and medical professionals will host the clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the church, 18575 S.E. Langensand Road. Those in need of care from the areas of Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, Boring, Eagle Creek and Estacada are welcome to attend. "I think this is especially important because, with...
SANDY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
282
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy