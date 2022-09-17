Texas high school football coach stages marriage proposal during postgame TV interview

The Texas high school football season hasn't hit the halfway point and rings are already being handed out.

That's at least the case for Toby Foreman, head coach at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Tex. In a postgame interview with reporter Matt Lively of Central Texas news station KCEN Friday night, Foreman asked for the microphone and proposed to his girlfriend on TV.

Surrounded by Shoemaker players, the head coach asked his girlfriend, who he identified as Erica, for her hand in marriage in front of his team and a television audience, then dropped onto one knee. The moment took place on the field after the Grey Wolves beat Lake Belton , 34-33.

She obliged, setting off a chorus of cheers from players, bystanders and the internet.

Watch the video for yourself:

The clip was shared widely on social media Friday night, and received a shoutout on ESPN .

Shoemaker scored the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left. Lake Belton led 26-14 at halftime and the teams traded leads in the second.

Foreman has been the coach at Shoemaker since 2017. Before that, he spent four seasons at Central High School in Beaumont, Tex.