ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Texas high school football coach stages marriage proposal during postgame TV interview

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpgSv_0hzDBWQZ00

The Texas high school football season hasn't hit the halfway point and rings are already being handed out.

That's at least the case for Toby Foreman, head coach at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Tex. In a postgame interview with reporter Matt Lively of Central Texas news station KCEN Friday night, Foreman asked for the microphone and proposed to his girlfriend on TV.

Surrounded by Shoemaker players, the head coach asked his girlfriend, who he identified as Erica, for her hand in marriage in front of his team and a television audience, then dropped onto one knee. The moment took place on the field after the Grey Wolves beat Lake Belton , 34-33.

She obliged, setting off a chorus of cheers from players, bystanders and the internet.

Watch the video for yourself:

The clip was shared widely on social media Friday night, and received a shoutout on ESPN .

Shoemaker scored the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left. Lake Belton led 26-14 at halftime and the teams traded leads in the second.

Foreman has been the coach at Shoemaker since 2017. Before that, he spent four seasons at Central High School in Beaumont, Tex.

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Texas High School#High School Football#Central Texas#Killeen High School#Marriages#Highschoolsports#Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Shoemaker High School#Kcen#Espn#Central High School
FanSided

Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Travis 8A volleyball takes 1st Place of Killeen ISD Tournament

KILLEEN – The Travis 8th Grade A volleyball team accomplished something that no other Temple ISD team has done on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Patterson Middle School in the championship game of the Killeen ISD game and became the first Temple ISD school to win the championship of the Killeen ISD championship.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy