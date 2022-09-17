The Equalizer has added TV vets Donal Logue (Gotham) and Gloria Reuben (ER) to its ranks for Season 3, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:30/7:30c. A reimagining of the classic series of the same name, CBS’ The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman who uses her particular set of skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. Robyn’s clandestine work and her personal life collided when her observant daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) both discovered her secret hobby as a vigilante. Robyn is joined in...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO