Former England manager Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane 'one of the greatest forwards of ALL-TIME'... as he suggests Three Lions are World Cup contenders because they're 'better suited to playing matches during the season'
Former England manager Fabio Capello has branded current Three Lions captain Harry Kane one of the best forwards of all time. England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country's all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.
‘We’ve got to win it’: England taking ‘best prepared squad’ to Women’s Rugby World Cup
England head coach Simon Middleton admitted “we’ve got to win it” after announcing what he views as the best prepared World Cup squad in the nation’s history.Veteran scrum-half Mo Hunt is the biggest name omitted from the 32-strong group that will depart for New Zealand on Friday, but wing Abby Dow is included despite being sidelined since breaking a leg in April.Sarah Hunter captains England for a third successive World Cup and will appear in the tournament for a fourth time, an achievement shared by centre Emily Scarratt.A record 25-Test winning run that includes a Grand Slam clinched in April...
Fans slam ex-cricketer for his ‘cheap’ comments against Pakistan
Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member team led by talismanic batter Babar Azam that will represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia. However, contrary to widespread expectations that the national selectors would make some changes in the squad, they decided to include almost all the players who featured in the recent Asia Cup tournament where the Men in Green to Sri Lanka in the final. Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to the team, the announcement was heavily scrutinized by Pakistani supporters and former players. Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was not at all impressed with the choice of cricketers the PCB named in its squad for the mega even Down Under.
Alex Hales: The opener is back in the England fold and just in time for the T20 World Cup
He may have struggled to stay out of trouble amid scandal and 'trust issues' but the three-year exile is finally over for England's white-ball dynamo, Alex Hales. Hales has convinced England's hierarchy that he is a risk worth taking having been called into the T20 World Cup squad as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement.
Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total
England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan team in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years.The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.But England dragged it back impressively, Adil Rashid getting the ball rolling and debutant seamer Luke Wood banking three for 27.Pakistan got off to a flier, piercing the in-field with regularity as Rizwan (68) and Babar (31) made...
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti
A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
England in Pakistan: Moeen Ali prepares to lead tourists in landmark series
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi Date: 20 September Time: 15:30 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, and BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. It is fitting that Moeen Ali will lead England men's...
India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in India 2022
Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?
England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - New batters will come in at the striker's end after a catching dismissal even if those in the middle had crossed, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday as it detailed several changes to playing conditions.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
Seb Davies: Cardiff lock sought Wayne Pivac reasons for Wales omission
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Scotland, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand. Players often can be...
The trouble with King Charles’ unorthodox views on modern farming
During his long tenure as the successor to the throne, then-Prince Charles was a defender of the environment. The Prince of Wales website underlines the use of “his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future.”He testifies to having made changes in his own lifestyle that made him more eco-friendly: running his Aston Martin luxury car on surplus white wine, not eating meat or fish two days of the week and forgoing dairy products one day a week. When the monarch was in charge of Highgrove farm in southwest England, all production was only organic farming.
Pakistan fans will be ‘overjoyed’ to see England play there, says Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan believes spectators in Karachi will be ‘overjoyed’ to see England play on Pakistani soil for the first time in 17 years
Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward
Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland start with defeat by Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh 143-4 (20 overs): N Sultana 67, S Sultana 48; Richardson 1-20 Ireland 129 (19.4 overs): Richardson 40, Hunter 33; Khatun 3-19 Scorecard (external site) Ireland began their bid to qualify for next year's Women's T20 World Cup with a 14-run defeat by Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Bangladesh...
